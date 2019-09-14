The East Central University football team will be hitting the road for the first time in the 2019 season. The Tigers (0-1, 0-1 GAC) will travel to Weatherford today to battle with Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 35-17 road win over Southeastern.
Kickoff for the ASAP Kickoff Classic is set for 6 p.m. at ASAP Energy Field.
Tiger Quick Hits
• In the first game of the season, East Central had a stronger offensive output than Northwestern despite suffering a 21-13 loss. ECU led 24-9 in first downs and 432-283 in total yards.
• Freshmen Kenny Hrncir and Taye Gatewood split time at quarterback in ECU’s opener. Hrncir finished 22-of-29 for 205 yards and a touchdown. Gatewood went 6-of-9 for 43 yards. Hrncir also rushed 15 times for 100 yards (All positive positions, no lost yardage).
• Sophomore Ontario Douglas returned to action after redshirting in 2018 and finished with 10 receptions for 74 yards and 18 rushes for 79 yards.
• Freshman Harper Simmons kicked two field goals — one from 45 yards and another from 42 yards — in his first collegiate game.
• The Tigers only have 22 returners who saw action in 2018.
• ECU entered its opener with 112 players on the roster. That number includes 91 newcomers.
• Senior Basiru Jobe was voted to wear the No. 1 jersey for 2019. In 2018, head coach Al Johnson started this tradition for a player who was exemplifying the program’s character on and off the field, in the locker room and provide leadership. Jobe led the ECU defense in the opening game with 12 total tackles and an interception.
• East Central defeated Southwestern 18-11 last season at Norris Field.
• The Tigers lead the all-time series 49-41-3.
SWOSU Offensive Notes
• The Bulldogs topped the 400-yard mark for total offense against Southeastern, improving to 4-1 under head coach Chet Pobolish when reaching that mark.
• Quarterback Tyler Marr had a strong start to his senior season, throwing for a career-high 310 yards and two scores while rushing for a team-best 45 yards and an additional touchdown.
• Marr was one of three GAC quarterbacks to throw for better than 300 yards in the season opener and he ranks third in the league in both yardage and touchdown passes.
• While Marr had the most rushing yards, senior transfer Tristian Houston made the most impact with his runs, averaging 7.4 yards per carry and rushing for two touchdowns in just five carries at Southeastern.
• Marr’s top receiving threat was Jared Rayburn, who hauled in four receptions for 71 yards with a long reception of 42 yards.
• DJ Hicks and Donnell Hawkins each caught a touchdown pass as one of their two receptions, with Hicks catching a 55-yard scoring strike from Marr while Hawkins found the end zone from 41 yards out.
• SWOSU’s offensive line was one of five in the GAC to not allow a sack in the season opener.
• The Bulldogs opened the 2019 season with two seniors (LT Corey Ganz, C Calton Bakker), two redshirt freshmen (RG Billy Nunn, RT Riley Mize) and a sophomore (LG Brock Mason) starting on the line.
• After Week 1, SWOSU ranks 10th among GAC teams in both third-down conversions (27.8%) and Time of Possession (27:57).
SWOSU Defensive Notes
• With six takeaways in the season opener, SWOSU already has one-third as many as they did all of last season, when they totaled 18 with eight fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions.
• SWOSU got interceptions from Jacob Rodman, Braden Sweet and Davotrick Dotrey, along with fumble recoveries from Rece Wilhelm, Jonathan Harris and Jelani Heath — all of which occurred in the second half.
• The Bulldogs held Southeastern to 78 yards rushing, which ranked second among GAC teams in the opening weekend.
• Sophomore cornerback Jalen Carr recorded a team-leading eight tackles along with one pass breakup against Southeastern.
• SWOSU finished with six tackles for loss against SE, led by two TFL totaling eight yards from newcomer Reshawn Parker, who also recorded the Bulldogs’ first sack of the season.
• Starting safeties Derrius Franklin and Sweet combined for 13 tackles in the season opener, with Franklin also adding one tackle for loss.
• Rodman had seven tackles (four solo, three assist) in addition to his interception.
• In his first game as a Bulldog, nose guard Isaiah Brown led SWOSU’s defensive line with five tackles (two solos, three assists).
• SWOSU’s defense allowed seven third-down conversions in 19 attempts against Southeastern, good for 36.8%, which ranked eighth among league teams.
Note: Doug Self, assistant AD/media relations for Southwestern, and The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
