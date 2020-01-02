Tigers No. 22 in latest NABC rankings

Ja Havens and his East Central University men’s basketball team rang in the new year with some good news.
The Tigers were No. 22 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll released Tuesday afternoon. ECU was 9-1 when the poll came out and was just 11 points behind No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (New York).
Bellarmine (Kentucky) was at the top of the rankings after receiving all 16 No. 1 votes.
Havens, in his seventh year as the head coach of the ECU men’s basketball squad, was pleased to see his players get such recognition.
“As a program, we want to compete on the national level, and being recognized as a ranked team is a great thing for ECU basketball” Havens said. “The credit goes to our players who have worked hard in the offseason and in practice to prepare for the success they have earned on game days.”
However, Havens cautioned that there is much more work ahead for his club, which dove back into Great American Conference action Thursday night against Harding University inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy, Arkansas.
The Tigers travel to Russellville, Arkansas to battle Arkansas Tech University at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Tucker Coliseum.
“While it is nice to receive recognition, we understand that it is still early in our season and we have a huge challenge in front of us. The GAC is better overall than it has ever been, so we will have to continue to improve and compete at a high level at every opportunity,” Havens said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Tigers were 3-1 in GAC play and tied at the top of the conference standings with Arkansas-Monticello, Southeastern and Southern Nazarene University.
East Central’s first home game of the new year is Jan. 9 when Southern Arkansas visits the Kerr Activities Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
