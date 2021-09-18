Tigers need five games to stop Southern Nazarene

The East Central University volleyball team used a 15-12 win in Game 5 to upend Southern Nazarene in a thrilling Great American Conference matchup Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU won the first set 25-18, lost the second set 25-18, won the third set 25-19, lost the fourth set 25-22 before grabbing the five-game victory 3-2.
The Tigers’ final three points of Game 5 were kills by freshman Emma Strickland. It marks the third straight victory for coach Cheri Lindsay’s squad and came the day before her birthday.
Strickland finished with 17 kills, a .341 hitting percentage and had three blocks and eight digs for the Tigers.
Freshman Leah Lawson registered a double-double with 25 assists to go with 13 digits. Nyah Walker added 11 kills and Ilani Myers finished with 10 kills.
Alejandra Delgado finished with 18 digs, while Thalianette Garcia had a solid all-around night with 10 digs, nine kills, three assists and a service ace.
The Tigers return to action at 7 p.m Tuesday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. The Tigers are at home Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. when Southwestern visits the Kerr Activities Center.
