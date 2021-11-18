The good news. East Central University’s football team — after securing its first winning season since 2015 with a 7-4 record — had seven players named to the 2021 Great American Conference All-Conference teams.
The bad news. The league’s coaches didn’t feel like the Tigers were worthy of first-team selections.
ECU had five players listed on the GAC All-Conference Second Team and two more made the Honorable Menton list.
East Central’s second-team picks were RS junior Rayvante Embry at tight end, RS sophomore Anthony Wright at offensive line, RS senior RJ Williams at inside linebacker, RS junior Jalen Baldwin at cornerback and RS senior Jack Preston at punter.
RS freshman Michael Onwuzurike (outside linebacker) and RS sophomore Keonte Lusk (cornerback) were ECU’s two honorable mention picks.
Oklahoma Baptist quarterback Preston Haire was named the GAC Offensive Player of the Year and Southeastern linebacker Maalik Hall was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Year. Southern Arkansas running back Jariq Scales was named the GAC Freshman of the Year and Southeastern’s Tyler Fenwick claimed the GAC Coach of the Year honor.
ECU head coach Al Johnson hinted that he agreed that some of his players deserved a better showing on the all-conference voting.
“I’m very proud of our team. We have many players deserving of high GAC honors. We play in a very competitive conference with a lot of great players,” Johnson told The Ada News. “At times voting does not always go how we believe it should. I am extremely proud of the guys who did receive acknowledgment on the all-conference team and our team overall. They accomplished the best record East Central has had in 10 years. I look forward to working on improving upon that in the future.”
Tigers honored
Embry played in all 11 games in 2021, catching 16 passes for 229 yards and two TDs. The Prague native averaged 14.31 yards per catch and 20.82 yards per game.
Wright has been a starting left tackle for the Tigers since his first day on campus. He helped lead the offense to four Top-10 team records this season. ECU set the No. 4 spot in Red Zone Touchdowns (26), No. 6 in Red Zone Scores (33), No. 5 in Passing Touchdowns (20) and No. 9 in Completion Percentage (54.3%).
Williams was a standout on the defensive side recording 79 total tackles, with 44 solo and 35 assisted tackles in 11 games. The Grand Prairie, Texas, native added 7.5 tackles-for-loss (31 yards), 2.0 sacks (11 yards), a 63-yard interception return for a touchdown, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
He finished his career ranked No. 10 on the ECU Career Tackles-For-Loss list, with 25.5.
Baldwin also had a strong season on the defensive side of the ball gathering 40 total tackles, with 30 solo and 10 assisted tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss (7 yards), five interceptions, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The Houston, Texas, native moved onto the ECU Single Season and Career Top 10 lists for interceptions. His five interceptions on the season ranked No. 7 on the Single Season list, while he is at No. 10 with seven in his career.
Preston will leave the Tigers ranked No. 1 on the ECU punting record lists and No. 1 in the GAC Career List for his 200 career punts. The Amarillo, Texas, native tallied 41 punts for 1,658 yards in 2021, averaging 40.4 yards per kick. He leaves ECU ranked No. 1 in Punts (200), Punting Yards (8,284) and Punting Average (41.4).
Preston claimed his second All-GAC honor for his career, after earning All-GAC First Team accolades in 2018.
Onwuzurike led the ECU defense in tackles-for-loss and sacks for the season. The Gilmer, Texas, native tallied 8.5 TFL (41 yards), 3.5 sacks (26 yards), 53 total tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Lusk garnered 38 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble.
