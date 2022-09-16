East Central University has eyes on its first win this football season, traveling Saturday to play Southern Nazarene in Bethany.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
ECU has a long history of success against SNU winning eight-of-10 matchups as foes in the Great American Conference. The Tigers have won three in a row including a 40-13 win last year in Ada on Homecoming Day inside Koi Ishto Stadium.
ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough and his staff have spent the better part of a week developing a winning strategy.
“We are focused on ourselves this week. Not beating ourselves,” McCullough said. “We can not hurt ourselves with penalties and turnovers like we did last week. We must play complimentary football — offense, defense, and special teams. Our preparation and execution will take a step up. We will be ready to go on Saturday.
ECU’s offense showed considerable improvement in its outing against Arkansas Tech. The Tigers doubled their offensive output from the opener with 322 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir is averaging 168.5 yards per game and has connected on 41-of-77 passes with one touchdown and two interceptions.
The running back tandem of Miles Davis and Nemier Herod has the bulk of the rushing yards for the Tigers. Davis has 74 yards on 23 carries while Herod has 68 yards on 16 carries.
SNU has been outscored by an 85-26 margin in their two games against Arkansas Monticello and nationally ranked Ouachita Baptist.
Leading the ground game for Southern Naz is dual threat quarterback Gage Porter with 153 yards on 37 carries. He has completed 23-of-42 pass attempts for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Despite SNU’s 0-2 start McCullough and his staff expects the Crimson Storm to play their best game against ECU. Asa Robertson has been his favorite target with five catches for 59 yards. Donavaughn Hill has three receptions for 66 yards. A total of 14 players have caught at least one pass for the Crimson Storm.
“SNU has some weapons. They have a dangerous offense with a ton of misdirection and a scrambling quarterback,” McCullough said “Their defense is one of the most opportunistic defenses in the conference forcing turnovers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.