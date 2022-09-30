East Central University tests its two-game win streak in an important Great American Conference matchup against Southern Arkansas University Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Rip Powell Field.
Both teams enter at 2-2 with the Tigers having beaten both Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma in consecutive outings. SAU scored an impressive victory beating instate rival Henderson State 28-24 at home last week.
ECU interim head coach Kris McCullough and his staff have been busy this week keeping the Tigers focused and prepared for the Muleriders.
“We have really come into a groove these last two weeks because we just focus on our job and responsibility,” McCullough said. “I think we have proved through the last three weeks that the only team that can beat us is ourselves.”
The Tigers have steadily improved offensively scoring 75 points in the last two outings.
Much of the improvement has resulted from Nemier Herod taking over the primary ball carrier duties. Herod has rushed for 330 yards and scored three touchdowns in the last three weeks. He had 193 yards on 23 carries against Northwestern Oklahoma the second most in a single game in the Great American Conference this season.
Kenny Hrncir each week improves passing. He completed 22-of-27 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Hrncir has tossed five touchdowns in his last two games without throwing an interception.
“We are gaining confidence in ourselves and each other daily,” McCullough said. “The key for us is playing complementary football, feeding off of each other’s success and building each other up after a bad play or series.”
ECU has won the turnover margin and scoring during Red Zone opportunities. The Tigers have forced 13 turnovers, two interceptions and recovered 11 fumbles while giving it away only five times. Jalen Baldwin has recovered two fumbles and intercepted one pass while Konte Lusk has had two recoveries to lead the Tiger defense.
Once inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, ECU has scored either a field goal or a touchdown 14-of-17 times. Their opponents have scored points in only seven trips in 13 tries inside the 20.
“This is a great matchup. I think when you look at the Muleriders, they are well-coached and no matter who they play, they trust their system,” McCullough said. “They have a ton of talent and it shows in their big win vs Henderson State last week. They’re a great team at home, and it’s their Homecoming. I’m sure they will be fired up and ready to go, but we will be too.”
