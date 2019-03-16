Tigers hold off host Washington

WASHINGTON — Dayne Bowerman, Conner Owens and Talon Rhoten each homered in the Roff Tigers’ wild 16-12 wind-blown decision over host Washington.
Roff, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 3-0, while Washington (No. 4 in Class 3A) fell to 2-1.
Roff overcame five errors by pounding out 10 hits.
Bowerman and Rhoten led the way with three hits apiece. Bowerman went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the fifth. Rhoten finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs, including a two-run single in the fourth and his three-run blast to left in the fifth.
Owens hit a two-run homer to right field in the fourth to trigger a six-run frame for the Tigers.
Washington led 2-0 after one inning and saw Roff cut it to 2-1 in the second when Wil Joplin’s bunt single to third scored Owens.
The Warriors then upped their advantage to 4-1 with a pair of scores in the bottom half of the second.
But a six-run fourth put the Tigers on top 7-4. Trayson Miller’s leadoff walk set the stage for Owens’ two-run shot one out later. After a Conner Baldridge walk and the second out of the inning, Bowerman homered to left to put Roff up 5-4.
Rhoten later hit a two-run single to center, making the score 7-4.
But Washington went up 9-7 with a five-run uprising of its own.
However, Roff put up another six-spot in the fifth inning, fueled by Bowerman’s two-run single that tied it at 9-all. Cooper Simon’s RBI infield single to the shortstop pushed Owens across the plate for a 10-9 Tiger edge. Then Rhoten delivered his three-run blast to up the Roff advantage to 13-9.
The Warriors did pick up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 13-11 and added one more score in the sixth to trim the deficit to one.
But with the help of some Washington errors, the Tigers tallied three in the seventh. An error off a ball hit by Brady Benedict scored Joplin. Rhoten later delivered a run-scoring single to center, and Benedict later scored off Miller’s groundout for Roff’s 16th and final tally.
The Warriors totaled 11 hits and committed three errors in the game.
Baldridge was credited with the pitching win, and Benedict earned the save.
Gabe Williams led the Washington attack, going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Nick Andrews went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors. Andrews was the losing hurler. He struck out seven, walked four and allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings.
———o———
By The Numbers
Roff 16, Washington 12
ROFF 010 660 3 — 16 10 5
WASHINGTON 220 521 0 — 12 11 3
Conner Baldridge, Chad Whitis (4), Wil Joplin (4), Brady Benedict (4) and Dayne Bowerman; Nick Andrews, Oliver Wilson (4), Brandon Reese (6) and Hayden Whitaker. W – Baldridge. L – Andrews. Save – Benedict. HR – Bowerman, Conner Owens, Talon Rhoten (R); Gabe Williams, Andrews (W). 2B – Bowerman (R); Jordan Kutz (W). HL – Bowerman 3-4, 4 RBIs, 3 RS, 1 BB; Rhoten 3-5, 6 RBIs, 1 RS; Joplin 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Owens 1-3, 2 RBIs, 3 RS; Cooper Simon 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (R); Williams 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 RS; Andrews 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS; Kutz 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Reese 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS (W).
