Tigers headed to Texas tournament

The East Central University baseball team will head to Texas to participate in the 2019 Alpine Fresh 4-Him Classic hosted by Colorado Christian Thursday through Saturday in Fort Worth and Cleburne, Texas.
Games will be played at the Railroaders Stadium in Cleburne, Texas and All Saints High School (Corbitt Field) in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Tigers (0-3) will be in Bracket 2 for the first three games of the tournament. ECU will face Texas-Permian Basin (12:30 p.m.) and Colorado Christian (7:30 p.m.) today at Railroaders Stadium. The Tigers will then battle Oklahoma Panhandle State at 1:30 p.m. Friday at All Saints High School.
Bracket play will determine Saturday’s schedule. The team in fourth place will battle the fourth-place team from bracket 1 at 10 a.m. and the third-place teams at 1:30 p.m. at All Saints High School. The second-place teams will meet at 10 a.m. and first-place at 2 p.m. at Railroaders Stadium.
Bracket 1 includes Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma Christian, Newman University and Texas A&M Kingsville.
All games are scheduled to be nine innings or have a three-hour time limit, with a 10-run rule after seven innings. If inclement weather prohibits a game from finishing, it would become official after five innings. If a game were to be tied after nine innings, or when the time limit is reached, it will finish as a tie. Tiebreakers will be utilized to finalize bracket seeding.
The Tigers have seen action against only one of the three teams in their opening bracket, going 2-0 (at home) against Panhandle State, but will be facing Texas-Permian Basin and Colorado Christian for the first time.
In bracket 1, the Tigers are 4-22 against Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4-20 vs. the Bison, 2-3 against Oklahoma Christian and 2-3 when playing Newman.
The Falcons of Permian-Basin are 1-2 after facing Rogers State last weekend and finished 9-41 in 2018. The Colorado Christian Cougars will open their season at the tournament after finishing 25-29 in 2018. The OPSU Aggies are 3-2 so far this season and finished 25-32 last spring.
ECU opened the 2019 season with three losses at No. 10 Delta State. Senior Ryan White led the Tigers are the plate with a .444 average, one run, four hits, two doubles and one RBI.
