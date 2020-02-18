Tigers fall to OBU in overtime

SHAWNEE — For the first time in four tries, overtime didn’t work out for the East Central University men’s basketball team.
Oklahoma Baptist scored six unanswered points to break a tie — including a huge 3-pointer from Rashad Lewis with 35 seconds left in the OT — and the Bison turned back the Tigers 99-96.
OBU improved to 16-8 overall and 11-7 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 16-8 and 10-8. The Bison moved into sole possession of fourth place in the GAC standings with the victory, and ECU fell into a two-way tie with Arkansas-Monticello for fifth place. The Tigers meet the Boll Weevils (18-9, 10-8) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday inside Steelman Fieldhouse. ECU handed Monticello a 129-122 triple-overtime loss on Jan. 11 inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU got a basket inside by Bishop Coulter with 1:27 to play in overtime that knotted the score at 93-93.
Jaquan Simms hit a pair of free throws with 1:11 showing before Lewis hit his 3-pointer to put the hosts on top 98-93.
East Central would miss four straight field goals before Camron Talley hit a 3-point basket at the buzzer for the game’s final points.
OBU led 87-85 after two free throws by Jarius Hicklen with 56 seconds left in regulation.
Coulter muscled his way inside the paint for a basket that tied the score at 87-87 with seven seconds left, and Hicklen missed a short jumper at the buzzer that led to overtime.
Neither team led by more than six the entire second half.
The Tigers got off to a good start and — after a 3-pointer from Tylor Arnold — led 23-12 at the 10-minute mark of the first half. A Josh Apple layup at the 6:43 mark pushed the ECU advantage to 32-19.
However, the Bison ended the first period on an 18-8 run and got within 40-37 by halftime.
Arnold led the ECU offense with a career-high 24 points to go with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals. He finished a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Coulter pounded the paint for 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had four rebounds off the bench. Fellow reserve Matt Garriga also scored 18 points for the Tigers, while Jalan Brown went 5-of-5 from the floor and added 13 points. Garriga made 4-of-7 3-point attempts.
ECU’s bench players combined for 42 points.
Talley was limited to 11 points in the contest.
Oklahoma Baptist shot 28-of-33 (84.8%) from the free-throw line, compared to an 18-of-21 (85.7%) showing by ECU.
Hicklen scored 20 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers, to pace the OBU offense. Simms followed with 19 points and made 8-of-8 free throws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.