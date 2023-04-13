Tigers fall to NWOSU in Hot Dogs and Apple Pie game

ENID — After completing the Great American Conference series this past weekend with Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Ada, the East Central University baseball team took one on the chin Tuesday in Enid during the annual Hot Dogs and Apple Pie game.
The Tigers came out on the short end of a 12-1 decision.
ECU dropped to 8-31 overall, while Northwestern improved to 16-22.
Northwestern struck the board first with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead, but ECU would quickly answer back in the next frame with a run of its own.
Nick Blankenship drew a walk and eventually made it across home plate after Dawerlyn Amancio’s double down the right-field line knotted the score 1-1.
The third inning would be trouble for the Tigers, though, as the Rangers sent 12 to the plate, scoring eight runs on six hits to break the game open.
Northwestern added one more run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth while ECU struggled to capitalize on their scoring opportunities.
Drake Sisemore took the loss, pitching 2.2 innings and giving up seven runs on eight hits.
Bryce Crawford, Chase Owens, and Kaleb Dent were other Tigers to see action on the mound.
Duncan Key, Gage Boatman, Kyle Busker, Tucker Abney, Dawerlyn Amancio, and Michael Rosario each picked up a hit for the Tigers.
Brady Bejarano, Brandon Holdren,and Trevor Saire each had two hits to lead NWOSU at the plate. Saire led the team with two RBIs. Hayden Priest had a solo home run for the Rangers.
The ECU baseball team will return to Ken Turner Field for a GAC series against Arkansas Tech University starting at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.