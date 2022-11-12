SHAWNEE — The No. 5 seed East Central University volleyball team forced five sets in the 2022 Great American Conference Volleyball Championship quarterfinals Thursday night inside the Firelake Arena but fell to No. 4 Ouachita Baptist to close out the season.
The Tigers — who ended the season at 15-17 overall and 10-6 GAC — dropped a narrow 3-2 (25-27, 20-25, 25-26, 25-23, 12-15) decision to the purple and gold Tigers in a match that could have gone either way.
“I am proud of how the team played tonight,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. “We showed a lot of fight, and even though it didn’t go our way, I saw some great things from them.”
ECU started off slow in the first set, trailing Ouachita 7-1 but quickly answered back with an 8-2 run to get back in the game within one. The rest of the set was a tight battle as the score wAS tied eight more times until the purple and gold Tigers finished off Set 1 27-25.
ECU came out strong in Set 2 and traded blows in the early part of the game, but just like the first set, both teams would trade points back and forth until Ouachita pulled away 9-5.
East Central clawed its way back with a 7-2 scoring run to regain the lead at 12-11. ECU was within one at 17-16, but Ouachita took control of the game and eventually finished the set 25-20.
Despite being down two sets, ECU came out on fire in the third stanza as they found their groove to take an early 5-1 lead and pushed it to 16-8. Ouachita managed to earn eight more points, but it wasn’t enough to turn the game around, and the Tigers cruised to a third-set win 25-16.
With the game on the line, both teams traded point for point in the fourth set as there were seven ties and five lead changes in the beginning. Tied 11-all, the Tigers would go on a 5-0 scoring run to put them ahead 16-11. With the momentum on their side, the orange and black Tigers sealed set four 25-23 to force a fifth set.
The decisive fifth set was a battle from start to finish. Tied 6-6, OBU managed three straight points to take the lead 9-6 and eventually 12-8. East Central fought back to within one at 13-12, but in the end, Ouachita pulls out the set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
This was the Tigers’ second consecutive year of a strong showing at the GAC Volleyball Championship quarterfinals by taking an opponent to a five-set battle.
Emma Strickland led the offense with 19 kills on the night while also adding 16 digs to earn a double-double. She ends her sophomore year with 465 kills, which is the new all-time record at ECU for kills in a single season.
Nyah Walker recorded 15 kills in the match to bring her season total to 335 kills, the fifth-highest in a single season at ECU. Aloni Jordan was the third Tiger to earn double-digit kills with 10 and posted an impressive eight total blocks in the final match of her career.
Leah Lawson closed out her sophomore season with a double-double performance of 54 assists and 18 digs to bring her total assist count this season to 1,024, the second-highest at ECU. Thalianette Garcia led the back row with 23 digs, while fellow senior Alejandra Delgado was close behind with 15.
Individual ECU Careers
Lisa Gonzalez finished her three-year career playing in 64 games and totaling 571 assists, 366 digs, and 29 aces.
Alejandra Delgado finished her three-year career on three lists. She was No. 3 with 1,366 career digs; No. 2 with 627 single-season digs and No. 3 in single-season service aces with 39.
Thalianette Garcia finished her three-year career on four lists. She was No. 6 in career double-doubles with 22; No. 5 in single-season total attacks with 967; No. 9 in single-season kills with 292 and No. 4 in single-season double-doubles with 13.
Aloni Jordan finished her three-year career on seven lists. She was No. 3 in career solo blocks with 49; No. 3 in career block assists with 201; No. 3 in career total blocks with 250; No. 8 in career hitting percentage at .191; No. 1 in single-season solo blocks with 31; No. 3 in single-season total blocks with 118; and No. 3 in single-season block assists with 87.
