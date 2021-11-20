Tigers fall in five sets at GAC Championship

The East Central University volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss to Harding during the first round of the Great American Conference Volleyball Championship Thursday night inside the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Harding advanced to the semifinals with a 17-8 record, while the Tigers are done at 15-14.
The Tigers won the opening set, 25-22, only to see Harding win sets two and three, 25-13 and 25-22.
ECU staved off elimination with a 25-14 victory in set four. The fifth set featured five ties. The Tigers grabbed a 14-11 lead in the final set and were on the cusp of victory, but the Lady Bisons reeled off four straight points en route to a 16-14 match-clinching victory. It was only the 16th five-set match in GAC Championship history.
East Central head coach Cheri Lindsay said the tough loss doesn’t take anything away from the magical 2021 season her team battled through.
“As I reflect on this season, I couldn’t be more proud of these young women,” Linsday said via a social media post.
“Every day they shocked and amazed me. I learned that ‘success’ is not always measured by wins — but trust me, we got some good wins this year,” she continued. “It’s measured by growth and heart This team showed grit, tenacity and swag, and I am so blessed to say I’m their coach.”
A kill by Libby Hinton clinched the Lady Bisons’ record ninth semifinal appearance.
Kelli McKinnon led the Lady Bisons offense with 19 kills and a match-high 24.0 points. She hit .485. Logan Smith added 16 kills and 17 digs. First-Team All-GAC setter Sarah Morehead totaled 47 assists and 16 digs. Emma Winiger notched 24 digs.
Nyah Walker, 16 kills, and Emma Strickland, 15 kills, paced the Tiger attack. Strickland added 16 digs. Alejandra Delgado finished with a match-high 36 digs.
RS senior Syndey Dungen recorded a double-double with 29 assists and 14 digs. Anmarie Dominick added 13 digs for ECU.
Lindsey finished her two-year run as ECU’s coach with an overall record of 20-20. This year’s Tiger team had the first winning season in school history, which included a nine-game winning streak, another ECU volleyball record.
“In one short year, records have been broken and this team was built into a force that will only get better,” Lindsay said. “Our season has come to an end, but this is only the first chapter of a book that you won’t want to miss.”
