DURANT — While the national buzz was about the University of Oklahoma’s big comeback against Baylor in a key Big 12 Conference battle Saturday night in Waco, hours before, the East Central University football team had an even more amazing rally against archrival Southeastern in Durant.
Trailing by 25 at 38-13 with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers scored 29 unanswered points and shocked Southeastern 42-38.
East Central finished its season at 3-8 but won back-to-back games at the end, while Southeastern fell to 1-10.
The Savage Storm got off to a blazing start.
Running back Rashod Polk scored on a 9-yard run and a 38-yard reception from quarterback Daulton Hatley, who also tossed a 59-yard scoring pass to Duce Pittman. Kicker Pablo Tarango added a 27-yard field goal, and the Savage Storm led 24-7 after the first quarter.
ECU’s lone score of the frame was a 5-yard keeper by quarterback Kenny Hrncir. That touchdown was set up by an 84-yard kickoff return by Quinton Owens.
There was no scoring in the second period, but ECU got close right before halftime.
Tiger punter Jack Preston had pinned the Savage Storm at their own 1-yard line with a nice 43-yard punt, and the ECU defense forced a quick SOSU three-and-out.
Starting at the SOSU 36 with just 1:22 left in the second quarter, Hrncir connected with Miles Davis for a 26-yard pass that got the Tigers to the 8. After Hrncir rushed for four yards and Douglas gained three more, ECU faced a fourth-and-goal play from the SOSU 1 with :02 showing.
Head coach Al Johnson decided to roll the dice and go for a touchdown, but Hrncir’s sneak was stopped just short of the goal line, leaving ECU with a 17-point deficit at the break.
The third quarter started much like the first half. Ryan Taylor scored on an 18-yard run for Southeastern to make it 31-7.
And after tailback Ontario Douglas bulled into the end zone from a yard out for ECU, Braxton Kincade hauled in an 8-yard scoring toss from Hatley to push the SOSU lead to 38-13 with just 2:58 left in the third period.
That’s when ECU’s comeback for the ages started.
The Tigers marched 68 yards in nine plays and were helped by two big SOSU penalties — one for targeting and another for pass interference. Hrncir scored on a 1-yard keeper, but SOSU’s Troy Tubbs blocked the PAT kick, leaving the score 38-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
East Central strung together a 10-play, 71-yard drive to start the fourth frame. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty aided the Tigers early, and a 16-yard reception by Ada High product Jackson McFarlane got the Tigers to the SOSU 23. Later in the drive, Hrncir connected with Miles Davis for an eight-yard gain. However, Southeastern’s Josh Mulumba forced a fumble that East Central recovered at the 1.
Douglas scored two plays later. A two-point run by Hrncir cut the Southeastern lead to 38-27 with 10:33 remaining.
The Tigers reached into their bag of tricks to cap a 59-yard, seven-play scoring drive. With the ball at the SOSU 10, McFarlane — who was an All-State quarterback for the Ada Cougars — threw an option pass touchdown to Hrncir with 5:17 to play. Hrncir scored on another two-point try and all of the sudden, ECU was within 38-35.
On Southeastern’s next possession, ECU freshman linebacker Devon Roush forced Polk to fumble, and teammate Damas Green recovered the ball to give ECU great field position at the SOSU 30.
East Central needed just four rushing plays to score, with Douglas scampering into the end zone from 17 yards out. Harper Simmon’s PAT kick put ECU ahead for the first time at 42-38.
The Savage Storm tried to mount a rally of their own. Starting from their own 25, Hatley led SOSU quickly down the field. He got free for an 18-yard keeper on a fourth-down play, and an ECU penalty set up the hosts at 1st-and-goal from the 4.
On second down, Hatley connected with Kincade for what appeared to be a go-ahead TD. However, the score was wiped out with an offensive pass interference penalty.
After a time out with 11.4 seconds left, Roush sacked Hatley for a 10-yard loss as time expired to preserve the victory for the Tigers.
Douglas had trouble finding running room all day long, finishing with just 34 yards on 12 carries. His three touchdowns gave him 18 for the season, one behind the single-season record of 19 set by Brad Calip in 1984.
Hrncir finished 22-of-37 through the air for 213 yards and added 96 yards on 25 rushes with two touchdowns. Tight end Dilland Gardner led the ECU receiving corps with four catches for 76 yards. JayQuan Lincoln had six grabs for 51 yards.
Roush’s big game included 11 total tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and his forced fumble. Jones was next with nine stops, while Keaton Bell added eight tackles and a sack.
The SOSU offense was led by Hatley, who started the final five games for his team. He completed 17-of-34 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked five times.
Taylor led a potent SOSU ground game with 162 yards on 17 carries.
Southeastern out-gained ECU 556 to 352 in total yards.
The Savage Storm now leads the all-time series 50-47-6 and saw its five-game series win steak come to an end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.