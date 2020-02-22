Tigers drop fourth straight to Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ark. – In a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight ties, the University of Arkansas-Monticello men’s basketball team clipped East Central 84-79 Thursday night inside the Steelman Field House.
The Boll Weevils improved to 19-9 overall and 11-8 in Great American Conference play, while the slumping Tigers — who have now lost four straight games — fell to 16-9 and 10-9.
Monticello erased an early 9-6 deficit by going on a 19-3 run that put the hosts on top 25-12.
East Central responded with a 21-4 surge and — after a layup by Josh Apple — grabbed a 33-29 lead.
Monticello ended the first half with a 3-pointer from Austin Hardy and a fast-break bucket by KJ Lesure that put the Weevils ahead 34-33 at the break.
The Weevils used a key 9-0 run late in the first half to turn a three-point deficit into a 79-73 lead with 59 seconds left.
ECU chipped away at its deficit and pulled within 81-79 on a free throw by Gerren Jackson with 21 seconds left in the game.
But Denzel McDuffey hit two throws with 17 seconds left and, after both Zac Neely and Gerren Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing moments, McDuffey hit a free shot with :04 showing that ended the scoring.
Tylor Arnold led the ECU offense with 14 points and sank 10-of-11 free throws. Camron Talley — the Tigers’ leading scorer — managed just 13 points. Talley has averaged just 14.8 points per game during ECU’s four-game slide. Talley had been averaging 21.9 ppg before the tough streak.
Bishop Coulter and Matt Garriga both scored 12 points for the visitors, while Jakeem Acres added 10 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Lesure paced the Weevils with a game-best 23 points, including a 10-of-13 effort from the free-throw line. McDuffey was next with 22 points off the bench. He sank 7-of-10 field goals, was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds.
Hardy hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 for the home team.
The Tigers will attempt to get back on the winning track at 3 p.m. today, when they battle host Arkansas Tech inside the W.T. Watson Center in Magnolia, Arkansas.
