Tigers defeat host Calera to win tournament

CALERA – Talon Bagwell tossed a three-hit shutout, struck out five and gave up no walks Saturday, and the third-ranked Roff Tigers clipped host and No. 8 Calera 5-1 to capture the title of the Calera Tournament.
Roff, 20-3 on the season, totaled seven hits as Talon Rhoten went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored, while Wil Joplin cranked out a solo home run.
Tanner Graves was 1-for-3 with one RBI, and Brady Benedict finished 1-for-3 with a run scored to help out the Tiger offense.
Roff 12, Coleman 0
Easton Riddle pitched a four-inning three-hitter, while Cade Baldridge, Aiden Bagwell and Coby Simon collected two hits each in Roff’s lopsided win over Coleman.
Both runs scored off Riddle were unearned. He struck out three and walked only one.
Baldridge went 2-for-2 with one RBI, two runs scored and a walk, while Aiden Bagwell and Simon were each 2-fo-3. Bagwell knocked in a pair of runs and scored once, and Simon also scored a run.
Talon Rhoten, Wil Joplin and Brady Benedict each picked up two RBIs. Rhoten went 1-fo-2 with a double, two runs scored and a walk, and Joplin was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk. Brady Benedict was also 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Roff heads to the Red River Rumble, hosted by Murray State College and Southeastern Oklahoma State, Thursday through Saturday.
Roff meets Silo at 11 a.m. and Red Oak at 1 p.m. Thursday at Murray State.
On Friday, the Tigers meet Whitesboro at 2 p.m. and Varnum at 4 p.m. at Murray State.
