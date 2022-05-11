ROFF — Heading into the Class B State Tournament, the Roff baseball camp had dedicated their postseason run to injured comrade Dawson Muck, a Sulphur High School graduate who suffered a severe neck injury in a collision in the outfield last month while playing college baseball for Randall University in Moore.
“We had a little extra incentive,” said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge. “Dawson was injured in a freak collision which has left him battling to get back to a normal life. Each day has been an improvement.”
The Tigers decided to wear red wristbands — Sulphur’s school color — throughout the state tournament.
“The boys and I decided to wear these red bracelets in his honor and we took him between the lines with us,” Baldridge said. “We dedicated this state tournament to him. Even though he may not be physically able to get between the lines at this moment, the Roff Tigers took him with us on the field.”
The Tigers won their fourth consecutive spring state title on Monday and Baldridge gave Muck a shout-out.
“Get well buddy,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.