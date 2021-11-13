The East Central University football team will have a chance to put a blemish on arch-rival Southeastern’s playoff resumé when the two teams meet at 2 p.m. today in the Great American Classic.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Paul Laird Field in Durant.
The SOSU-ECU rivalry is one of the most played matchups in Division II football — the Tigers and Savage Storm will meet for the 104th time today — and is one of just five rivalry matchups that has exceeded 100 games played. The rivalry ranks behind only Bedlam for most played in the state of Oklahoma and is the longest running rivalry in the Great American Conference, with the Battle of the Ravine between Ouachita-Baptist and Henderson State next in line as it heads into its 94th meeting this season.
Southeastern leads the all-time series 50-47-6. The Tigers won the last meeting 42-38 in 2019.
Both teams are coming off of impressive victories.
East Central (6-4) traveled to Arkansas-Monticello in Week 10 and left with an impressive 35-10 win.
Southeastern returns home after picking up its second win of the season over a nationally-ranked opponent, downing No. 5 Ouachita Baptist 35-21 to move to 8-2 on the season and sliding up one spot to eighth in the Super Region 3 rankings for the week.
It will also be Senior Day in Durant.
SOUTHEASTERN NOTES
• After using a balanced attack to knock off OBU a week ago, the Storm offense has lifted its offensive average to 416.5 yards per game while putting up 34.9 ppg.
• Running back CJ Shavers is coming off his biggest outing of the season with 151 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his totals on the year to 742 yards and three scores, while fellow RB Deundre Wheeler has scored a team-high 12 touchdowns while adding 434 yards.
• The passing game maintained its consistent pace in last week’s victory, with QB Daulton Hatley throwing for 237 and three scores, bringing him to 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns on the season while completing 66.8 percent of his passes. He has continued to spread the ball around with four receivers hauling in 26 or more catches, led by Katrell Blakely who has 549 yards on a team-high 62 catches with two touchdowns.
• Defensively, Scooter Baker is coming off a GAC Defensive Player of the Week honor after posting 13 tackles and two forced fumbles in the win over OBU, bringing his season total to 67 stops.
• Ja’Lon Freeman and Josh Mulumba each have over 50 tackles, while Maalik Hall leads the team in tackles for loss with 10.5 as well as sacks with five.
EAST CENTRAL NOTES
• ECU enters the contest averaging 26.2 points per game while posting 357.7 yards per game of total offense.
• The Tigers are led by Kenny Hrncir who has put up 1,800 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns while completing 52.7 percent of his passes while adding 281 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
• Mile Davis leads the rushing attack with 530 yards and six scores on 92 carries.
• JayQuan Lincoln leads the ECU receiving corps with 356 yards and four touchdowns, while Jackson McFarlane — an Ada High graduate — has a team-best 24 catches for 239 yards and two TDs.
• The Tiger defense is led by RJ Williams who has 74 total tackles on the year, while Michael Onwuzurike has eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
• Jalen Baldwin has a team-leading five interceptions and 10 total passes defended.
ECU has secured its first winning season since 2015. The Tigers have their best record since the 2015 season when they finished 6-5.
