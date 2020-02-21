Tigers clobber Rogers State

CLAREMORE — The East Central University baseball team pounded 12 hits — including six doubles — in a 12-1 win over Rogers State Wednesday afternoon at the Diamond Sports Complex in Claremore.
East Central improved to 4-8 on the year, while the Hillcats fell to 6-3. It was RSU’s first home loss of the season.
ECU broke open the game with a five-run outburst in the top of the second inning. During that volley, the Tigers got RBI doubles from Dylan Lang and Colton Schaper-Kotter and a run-scoring hit by Hayden George.
A Kyle Simms solo home run in the bottom of the second inning spoiled the ECU shutout and cut Rogers State’s deficit to 6-1.
ECU tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh to pull away.
George led a 12-hit Tiger offense, finishing 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Schaper-Kotter also had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and had two RBIs. Dillon went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, while Khaji Butler finished 2-of-3 and scored twice for the visitors. Cordell Bowie went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Jonny Chavez pitched seven strong innings for the Tigers to pick up his first mound win of the season. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.
Simms and Ethan Rivera both had two of five total Rogers State hits and both players cracked doubles.
RSU starter Nick Marinac took the loss after giving up six runs (two earned) in two innings.
The Tigers will hit the road today for a Great American Conference road series with Southern Nazarene University. The teams will play a single game at 2 p.m. today and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cypert Athletic Complex in Bethany.
