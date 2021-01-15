Tigers chosen 11th in 2021 GAC baseball poll

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021 baseball preseason poll. Oklahoma Baptist emerged as the overwhelming favorite following a vote of the league’s head coaches.
East Central was No. 11 on the coaches’ list.
The Bison captured 10 of the 12 first-place votes. In their abbreviated 2020 season, they posted a 16-6 record and had started 9-3 in league play. The Bison return the core of a lineup that led the GAC in nine major offensive categories. Kaimana Bartolome led the conference in hits, runs, RBI, doubles and total bases. His .435 average, .859 slugging percentage and eight home runs all ranked second. Cliff Pradd and Ramon Enriquez tied Bartolome for the most runs scored in the GAC. Colin Prince added a .400 average. On the mound, Jake Lipetzky, the 2019 GAC Championship MVP had started 2020 with a 4-2 record, a 2.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38.2 innings pitched. Caleb Bly owned a 3-0 record and 34 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.
Southern Arkansas claimed the two outstanding first-place votes and placed second in the balloting. They put together a 19-4 record in the shortened 2020 season, including 11-0 in non-conference play. The Muleriders finished ranked 18th in the NCBWA poll. Catcher Brett McGee headlines those returning for the Muleriders. He paced the GAC with nine home runs, a .596 on-base percentage and a .879 slugging percentage. Austin Baker shared the GAC lead with 15 stolen bases. Zach Smith and Matt Kortendick lead the Mulerider pitching staff. In six appearances, five starts, Smith boasted a 5-0 record a 1.40 ERA and a .180 batting average against. Kortendick recorded four saves and a 2.70 ERA in seven appearances.
Harding finished third in the voting. The Bisons owned an 18-6 record at the time of the shutdown. Their pitching staff held the lowest ERA in the conference and all three of their regular starters return for 202. Andrew Bradshaw started 3-2 with a 3.21 ERA, Ty Hoecker went 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA and Logan McCall posted a 2-2 mark and a 3.51 ERA. Standout reliever Ryder Yakel had yet to allow an earned run in 23.1 innings of work. He registered 28 strikeouts and allowed only 13 base runners in his eight appearances. Offensively, Harding brings back all five of its .300 hitters – Luke Van Dover, David Butterfield, Connor Kelly, Cody Smith and Michael Chrisman.
Arkansas-Monticello and Southwestern Oklahoma State shared fourth place, while Arkansas Tech took sixth. After hitting seven home runs and slugging .683 in 2020, Jordan Johnson looks to lead the Weevil offense in 2021. The Bulldogs return two of the GAC’s six .400 hitters in Alex Bedard and Drew White. Bedard’s .485 average ranked fifth in Division II and he shared the GAC lead with 15 stolen bases. White ranked fourth with a .417 average and third with 27 RBI. The Wonder Boys’ Evan Hafley drove in 28 runs in 22 games and Joe Morin went a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base tries.
Henderson State placed seventh followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Reddie pitching staff led the GAC with 203 strikeouts in 180.0 innings of work. The Rangers’ Yugo Hamakawa ranked second in the GAC in walks to help him produce a .495 on-base percentage. The Savage Storm’s Jacob Potter posted the third-best ERA in the shortened season, 2.70
Ouachita, East Central and Southern Nazarene rounded out the poll.
Arkansas Tech opens the 2021 regular season with a trip to the Astros’ Minute Maid Park for the Houston Winter Invitational that begins on Friday, January 29. The rest of the league will begin play over the following two weekends.
East Central opens the 2021 season Friday, Feb. 5, against old rival Southeastern in Durant. The Tigers don’t have a home game scheduled until Friday, Feb. 26 when Arkansas Tech visits Ken Turner Field.
Note: Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
