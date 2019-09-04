ROFF – The Roff Tigers staged two big eight-run innings and rolled to a 16-7 rout of the Asher Indians Monday to claim the championship of the rain-delayed 40th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
Class A No. 4 Roff, 11-3 on the season, fell into a 5-0 hole before scoring eight times in the bottom of the third. The Tigers were clinging to an 8-7 edge, but in the bottom of the fifth, they scored eight times to end the contest on the run rule.
Wil Joplin and Tanner Graves each drove home three runs in the game, while Trayson Miller and Brady Benedict knocked in two apiece. Roff pounded out nine hits and overcame four errors.
Joplin was 1-for-1 with a homer, two runs scored and a pair of walks, and Graves finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Miller went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and a walk, and Benedict ended up 2-for-4, also with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a walk.
Cade Baldridge, who was 1-for-2, and Coby Simon, who finished 1-for-3, each picked up one RBI.
Benedict got the pitching win. He scattered 10 hits, walked four and struck out six in pitching all five innings. Five of the seven Asher runs were earned.
Jake Dobbs and Patch Hamilton fueled the Indian offense with three hits each.
Dobbs finished 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, and Patch Hamilton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and a run scored. Cameron Grissom, who was 1-for-2, and Bryson Martin, who ended up 1-for-3, each knocked in one run and Trevor Martin went 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk.
Dobbs took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Tahlan Hamilton and Mike McDonald.
Asher, No. 7 in Class B, is now 6-7 this fall.
Byng 2, Varnum 1
(Third Place)
Collin O’Grady homered in a 2-for-2 effort and Gage Fuller tossed a two-hitter, and the Byng Pirates edged the Varnum Whippets for third place in the Roff Tournament.
O’Grady went 2-for-2 from the plate with his solo home run in the third inning for the one RBI to go with two runs scored and a walk. Carson Capps was 1-for-1 and Riley McCage ended up 1-for-3 for Byng, which totaled four hits.
Fuller recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed only one walk in working all seven innings.
Chubbs Biffle homered for the only Varnum run.
Byng, now 7-2, is ranked No. 7 in Class A.
Asher 9, Byng 6
(Semifinals)
Trevor Martin and Patch Hamilton each clubbed a homer, and the Asher Indians outlasted the Byng Pirates in a semifinal game.
Trevor Martin sparked Asher’s 12-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mike McDonald, who went 2-for-4, and Hamilton, who was 2-for-5, also drove in a run apiece. Hamilton also scored twice.
Hamilton pitched all seven innings for the victory. He scattered seven hits, overcame six walks and struck out eight.
Parker Presley and Collin O’Grady were each 2-for-4 for the Pirates. Presley knocked in a run and scored once. Trae Lowe finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a pair of walks, and Fuller ended up 1-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Brylen Janda struck out five, walked just one and allowed just one earned run in absorbing the mound loss.
Roff 5, Varnum 2
(Semifinals)
The Tigers needed just three hits but got a big one off a home run by Benedict to defeat the Whippets in a semifinal affair.
Wil Joplin pitched the first four innings for the win. Talon Rhoten made a relief appearance, and Aiden Bagwell nailed down the save in pitching the seventh. Bagwell allowed one hit and one walk while getting a strikeout.
Joplin surrendered the two earned runs off two hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Benedict and Bagwell were each 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Trayson Miller finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Benedict’s two RBIs came off the home run in a four-run RHS surge in the bottom of the third inning.
Pablo Prieto was the losing pitcher. He pitched six innings with four walks and a strikeout and allowed four earned runs. Prieto also led the VHS offense with a 2-for-4 outing.
The Ada News’ sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
By The Numbers
Monday, Sept. 2
At Roff Tournament
Semifinals
Roff 5, Varnum 2
VARNUM 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
ROFF 104 000 x — 5 3 1
Pablo Prieto and B. Boyd; Wil Joplin, Talon Rhoten (5), Aiden Bagwell (7) and Tanner Graves. W – Joplin. L – Prieto. Save – A. Bagwell. HR – Brady Benedict (RR). HL – Prieto 2-4; Chubbs Biffle 1-2, 1 BB; Kailas Mack 1-3, 1 RS, 1 BB (V); Trayson Miller 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB; Benedict 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 RS; A. Bagwell 1-3, 2 RBIS (R).
Asher 9, Byng 6
ASHER 102 301 2 — 9 12 0
BYNG 600 000 0 — 6 7 2
Patch Hamilton and Cameron Grissom; Brylen Janda, Dillon Palmer (4), Trae Lowe (6) and Carson Capps. W – P. Hamilton. L – Lowe. HR – Trevor Martin, P. Hamilton (A). 2B – Grissom, Jake Dobbs, Mike McDonald (A). HL – T. Martin 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 RS; McDonald 2-4, 1 RBI; P. Hamilton 2-5, 1 RBI, 2 RS; Dobbs 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Grissom 1-2, 1 RS, 1 BB (A); Parker Presley 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Collin O’Grady 2-4; Lowe 1-2, 1 RS, 2 BB; Gage Fuller 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (B).
Third Place
Byng 2, Varnum 1
VARNUM 100 000 0 — 1 2 2
BYNG 001 010 x — 2 4 1
Martell, Biffle (6) and catcher’s name not available; Gage Fuller and Bill McCarter. W – Fuller. L – Martell. HR – Biffle (V); Collin O’Grady (B). HL – Biffle 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 RS, 1 BB; Kalas 1-2 (V)’ O’Grady 2-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Carson Capps 1-2; Riley McCage 1-3 (B).
Championship
Roff 16, Asher 7
ASHER 014 02 — 7 10 2
ROFF 008 08 — 16 9 4
Jake Dobbs, Tahlan Hamilton (3), Mike McDonald and Cameron Grissom; Brady Benedict and Tanner Graves. W – Benedict. L – Dobbs. 2B – Patch Hamilton 2, Trevor Martin, Dobbs (A); Trayson Miller 2, Benedict 2, Tanner Graves (R). HL – Dobbs 3-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS; P. Hamilton 3-4, 1 RBI, 1 RS; Grissom 1-2, 1 RBI; T. Martin 1-2, 1 RS, 2 BB; Bryson Martin 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 RS (A); T. Miller 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB; Graves 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 RS; Benedict 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 RS, 1 BB: Joplin 1-1, 3 RBIs, 2 RS, 2 BB; Cade Baldridge 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB; Coby Simon 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 RS, 1 BB (R).
