Tigers can't quite catch Crimson Storm

The Southern Nazarene men’s basketball team stayed unbeaten on the road with an 81-72 win over East Central Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The victory moved the Crimson Storm to 4-2 overall and 3-0 on the road this season. East Central sank to 2-3.
SNU is now also the only school in the Great American Conference with a perfect road record. For the first time this season, the Storm eclipsed the 50 percent shooting mark, as they lit it up in Ada. They knocked down 25-of-46 (54.3-percent) of their field goals, including 10-of-20 (50-percent) from behind the 3-point line.
SNU went to the free-throw line 27 times and converted 21 compared to the Tigers, who were awarded 17 freebies and only knocked down 11.
East Central won the rebounding battle 31-24, but the Storm’s gritty defense forcing 14 Tiger turnovers made the difference in the game. The Crimson Storm were able to take care of the ball on Thursday, only giving it away eight times, tying their season-low.
East Central was led in scoring by Jalen Crutchfield who finished with 18 points while Tylor Arnold added 14 and Jakeem Acres at 12. Crutchfield sank 8-of-9 free throws and Acres grabbed seven boards.
Karlyn Kenner scored 17 points on 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point territory for the visitors. He was also efficient from the charity stripe, finishing 7-of-8 and also had four rebounds and two steals.
Arnold buried a 3-pointer with 4:36 left in the game to get the Tigers within 69-63. However, the Crimson Storm closed the final minutes on an 11-5 run to close out the win.
The Tigers are at Southwestern at 4 p.m. today and host rival Southeastern at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
