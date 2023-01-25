Tigers can't overcome early deficit in loss to Savage Storm

The East Central University men’s basketball team dug an early hole it never could quite climb out of in an 83-71 loss to rival Southeastern on Black Out Night Monday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU fell to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in Great American Conference action, while Southeastern left town at 10-6 and 7-4.
The Savage Storm stormed out of the gates and after a 3-pointer from Jett Sternberger at the 14:29 mark of the first half, the Tigers trailed 18-2. Southeastern sank 7-of-9 field goals during the opening surge, including four 3-point baskets. ECU was 0-for-4 with three turnovers during that ugly stretch.
“They did what we thought they would. It took us a little bit to get a feel. I’m proud of our effort, we just have to be cleaner.
East Central kept clawing away at the SOSU lead and put together a 24-6 run to get back into the game. The Tigers capped the run with a 3-pointer by Godsgift Ezedinma and a basket inside by Romello Wilburt that trimmed the Southeastern advantage to 34-30 with 5:06 left to play in the first half.
The Savage Storm ended the first game on a 12-5 run and boosted their lead to 46-35 at halftime.
East Central made another run to open the second half. After a 3-pointer by Keyon Thomas at the 15:31 mark the Tigers had pulled within 50-46.
Southeastern then used a 16-3 volley to finally put the Tigers away.
Quinton Johnson II led the ECU offense with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and also had five rebounds before fouling out.
Luke Harper also hit two 3-point shots and scored 12 points. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.
Wilbert added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench and yanked down seven boards.
Sternberger led the Savage Storm with a game-high 23 points. Brennen Burns followed with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the visitors.
The Tigers are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday versus Henderson State inside the Kerr Activities Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.