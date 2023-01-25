Tigers can't overcome early deficit in loss to Savage Storm

East Central’s Quinton Johnson II, a senior from Oklahoma Centennial High School, scored a team-best 20 points in the Tigers’ 83-71 setback to rival Southeastern on Black Out Night Monday inside the Kerr Activities Center.

 Miranda Garza| ECU Sports Information

The East Central University men’s basketball team dug an early hole it never could quite climb out of in an 83-71 loss to rival Southeastern on Black Out Night Monday inside the Kerr Activities Center.

ECU fell to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in Great American Conference action, while Southeastern left town at 10-6 and 7-4.

The Savage Storm stormed out of the gates and after a 3-pointer from Jett Sternberger at the 14:29 mark of the first half, the Tigers trailed 18-2. Southeastern sank 7-of-9 field goals during the opening surge, including four 3-point baskets. ECU was 0-for-4 with three turnovers during that ugly stretch.

“They did what we thought they would. It took us a little bit to get a feel. I’m proud of our effort, we just have to be cleaner.

East Central kept clawing away at the SOSU lead and put together a 24-6 run to get back into the game. The Tigers capped the run with a 3-pointer by Godsgift Ezedinma and a basket inside by Romello Wilburt that trimmed the Southeastern advantage to 34-30 with 5:06 left to play in the first half.

The Savage Storm ended the first game on a 12-5 run and boosted their lead to 46-35 at halftime.

East Central made another run to open the second half. After a 3-pointer by Keyon Thomas at the 15:31 mark the Tigers had pulled within 50-46.

Southeastern then used a 16-3 volley to finally put the Tigers away.

Quinton Johnson II led the ECU offense with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and also had five rebounds before fouling out.

Luke Harper also hit two 3-point shots and scored 12 points. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Wilbert added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench and yanked down seven boards.

Sternberger led the Savage Storm with a game-high 23 points. Brennen Burns followed with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the visitors.

The Tigers are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday versus Henderson State inside the Kerr Activities Center.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

