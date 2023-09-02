SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The East Central University women’s soccer team hit the road for the 2023 season opener, traveling to San Antonio, Texas, for a matchup against the St. Mary’s Rattlers who took the 5-0 win over the Tigers.
St. Mary’s (1-0, 0-0 LSC) had the offensive upper hand in the 90-minute match, putting up a total of 21 shots while limiting ECU to just two.
The Rattlers were quick to find a connection to the net as their first shot of the game was a success, giving them a 1-0 lead after 16 minutes of play.
St. Mary’s continued to press offensively looking to extend their lead, but three off-target shots and two saves from keeper, Linea Anderson kept ECU within one heading into halftime.
Tanja Baubock put up the only attacks for the Tigers with one shot in the first and another in the second half, but none would reach the back of the net.
The Rattlers took 12 more shots, including five that would land on goal, leaving St. Mary’s to punch in three more along with a penalty kick goal over the course of 10 minutes to claim the 5-0 victory over ECU.
St. Mary’s sophomore Shelby Paniagua almost matched her freshman season point total in one match, scoring five points on two goals and an assist. A year ago, she totaled six points in 20 games. Paniagua scored the first goal of the night in the 17th minute on a feed from Natalie Gonzalez from well outside the box, hitting the high right corner of the net.
Kendall Hall, Sydney Varela and Valerie Hover also scored goals for the Rattlers.
The East Central University soccer team is back in action at 1 p.m. today at San Angelo State University.
