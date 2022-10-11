OKLAHOMA CITY — It was upset city on championship Saturday and the Roff Tigers simply couldn’t avoid it.
Moments after No. 8 Dale shocked Class A juggernaut Silo 18-11 to win a state title, top-ranked Roff suffered a 7-4 setback to No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton in the Class B State title game.
Coach Danny Baldridge had got the pleasure of watching his club beat every opponent it played heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Mustangs — including snapping Silo’s unbelievable 59-game winning streak and a victory over Dale. Roff had also defeated Fort Cobb-Broxton 10-3 in the finals of its own tournament.
The Tigers’ own win streak was stopped at 31 straight this season and 37 straight overall.
Roff was trying to capture its fifth consecutive state championship but couldn’t overcome an early 5-0 deficit to Fort Cobb-Broxton.
“Losing sucks, but losing that last one really sucks,” Baldridge said in a social media post. “All the should’ve, could’ve, would’ve moments in that seven innings will always be in my gut. Fact is, it just didn’t go our way today.”
Navigating Roff’s regular-season schedule undefeated was no easy task. The Tigers played just four unranked teams.
“We take pride in playing a tough schedule and I’d put ours up against any others,” Baldridge said. “So the fact these boys ran the table until the last day is still something special.”
The Mustangs’ big first inning included two walks and a hit batter. But Fort Cobb-Broxton also came up with some big hits, including a two-RBI triple by Brody DeVaughan and run-scoring singles by Blaine Bellamy and Blaine Davis off RHS starting pitcher Tallen Bagwell.
The Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Cade Baldridge led off by blasting a stand-up triple that got past Fort Cobb center Fielder DeVaughan. He quickly scored on a sacrifice fly by Bill McCarter that trimmed the RHS deficit to 5-1.
Brand Wilson then drew a walk and Dylan Reed reached on the only Fort Cobb error of the game. Bagwell then moved the runners with a well-placed sacrifice bunt and Easton Riddle walked to load the bases.
Beau Joplin then came up with a clutch two-out, two RBI single to left field that trimmed the Fort Cobb lead to 5-3.
Davis, the starting pitcher for the Mustangs, then stranded a pair of Roff base runners with a strikeout.
Roff put together another uprising in the bottom of the fourth inning, sparked by back-to-back base hits from Joplin and pinch-hitter Lane McCarter to lead things off.
With runners at second and third, McCarter hit a line drive to right field that pushed across a run and trimmed the Fort Cobb advantage to 5-4.
However, the Tiger never got a runner past first base over the final three innings.
The Mustangs got two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning when freshman Eli Willits ripped an RBI triple to right field and later scored on the only Roff error of the game.
Joplin led a seven-hit Roff offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Eli Willits led Fort Cobb-Broxton at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort that included two walks and two runs scored.
Davis just finished the complete-game outing for the Mustangs. His 124th pitch recorded the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning. That frame included a terrific at-bat by McCarter for Roff, who fouled off eight two-strike pitches before flying out to the warning track in left field. Davis struck out three, walked three and allowed two earned runs.
Reed recorded the final out of the first inning in relief for Roff and then pitched six strong innings to finish the game. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings.
The Tigers, with seven seniors listed on the roster in the state tournament program, are expected to be right back in the thick of a state title hunt next spring.
“Although today we came up short in the finals, I’ll still take this group of young men to battle with me every time,” Baldridge said. “I love these dudes and would run through a fire for them.”
