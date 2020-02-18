Tigers can't catch Bulldogs in loss

After splitting with Southwestern on Saturday, the East Central University baseball team dropped a 16-4 decision to the Bulldogs Sunday at Ken Turner Field.
Southwestern improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Great American Conference action, while ECU fell to 3-7 and 1-2.
Southwestern raced to a 7-0 run heading into the bottom of the fourth innings after scoring three runs in the first and two runs in both the second and fourth frames.
The Tigers scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get within 7-2, but the Bulldogs answered with six straight runs — including four in the top of the eighth inning — to push their lead to 13-2.
Southwestern piled up 23 hits — including nine for extra bases — off five different East Central pitchers.
Drew White led the way, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and seven RBIs. Alex Bedard was 5-for-6 with two doubles and five runs scored. Jackson Dietel went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs and Miguel Soto, Adam Theis and Nicolas Dore had three hits apiece.
Carter Hogan (1-0) picked up the win after holding ECU without an earned run while allowing four hits in 5.0 innings of work.
Dylan Lang led ECU’s charge, going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a walk. Garrett Lemons also had two hits, cracked a double and scored a pair of runs for the hosts. Hayden George added a double and a walk for the Tigers, and Khaji Butler finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Tigers travel to archrival Southeastern at 2 p.m. today in Durant and are off to Rogers State in Claremore at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
