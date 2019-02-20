Tigers cage the Gorillas twice on Sunday

The East Central University softball team picked up two wins against Pittsburg State in non-conference action Sunday at Tiger Field.
Catherine Barrera blasted a walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give ECU an 8-7 come-from-behind win in Game 2, and the Tigers got four RBIs from Tarah Hilton in a 7-3 win in Game 1.
The Tigers improved to 4-5 on the season, while the Gorillas left town at 4-6.
Game 2
ECU 8, Pitt State 7
East Central had to play catchup the entire game, trailing 6-3 early and 7-5 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Ellanee Allison hit a clutch two-out, two-run double to tie the score at 7-7. She advanced to third on a wild pitch but was stranded when A. Hamric grounded out to first base.
Barrera went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead a 13-hit ECU offense. Hilton also had two hits, a double and two RBIs for the hosts. Payton Newman finished 1-for-3 but smacked a triple in the contest.
K. Holder led the Gorillas, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.
Reliever Paige Leschber picked up her first pitching win of the year for the Tigers. She struck out six, walked four and allowed just one earned run in 5.2 innings of work. S. Thompson was tagged with the loss in relief for Pittsburg State.
Game 1
ECU 7, Pitt State 3
Hilton finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBIs and a walk to lead an eight-hit ECU offense.
Sable Hankins went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks from the top of the ECU batting order.
The Tigers trailed 2-1 before taking the lead for good with a two-run single by Hankins in a four-run ECU outburst in the bottom of the fourth. Hilton added a two-run double in the frame.
K. Griffith cracked a home run and went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Pittsburg State. K. Holder went 2-for-3 with a double for the visitors.
Jacey Henry pitched a complete game for the Tigers. She struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs in seven innings. H. Brin was the losing pitcher for PSU. She pitched 3.2 innings with no strikeouts and three walks while allowing just one earned run.
The Tigers travel to Bethany to face host Southern Nazarene University on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 1 p.m., with Saturday’s action set for a noon start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.