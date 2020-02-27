Tigers' Butler earns weekly conference baseball honor

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – For the second time this season, an East Central University baseball player has claimed a Great American Conference honor.
Junior Khaji Butler was named GAC Player of the Week for Feb. 24.
The Choctaw native helped the Tigers (7-8, 4-2 GAC) record their first road GAC series sweep since 2015 and the first overall since 2016 with a sweep at Southern Nazarene last weekend in Bethany.
ECU also played two mid-week games, falling at Southeastern and then rallying to defeat Rogers State.
Butler went 2-of-6 with two home runs — including six RBIs in Game 1 — against the Crimson Storm. He also put the Tigers ahead for good in the finale with a two-run home run in the sixth. Wednesday, he went 2-of-3, with two runs scored in the win against Rogers State.
For the season, Butler is batting .538 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored.
The Tigers return to Ken Turner Field this weekend to host Harding. The two teams will play a single game at 1 p.m. Friday and a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
