ROFF — Class B No. 2 Roff got ready to go spring breakin’ in Gulf Shores, Alabama by blitzing Class 4A Tecumseh 22-0 at home Friday evening.
The Tigers played Fairhope, Alabama to open the 2023 Gulf Coast Classic Monday night. Roff is scheduled to face Giles, Tennessee, at 2:30 p.m. today. Coach Danny Baldridge and company have a doubleheader on Wednesday, beginning with an 11:30 a.m. matchup with Jones, Alabama and following the contest with a contest against Maidson Academy, Alabama, at 2 p.m.
Tournament play then begins Thursday at the Gulf Coast Classic.
Roff jumped on top early, erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Cade Baldridge got Roff started with a leadoff triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Bill McCarter. The other seven RHS runs in the inning all came with two outs.
Brand Wilson doubled and came home on a double by Beau Joplin that put Roff on top 2-0. Gavin Wilson followed a pair of walks with a two-run single that pushed the Roff advantage to 4-0.
Back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Kaden Darnell and Baldridge stretched the Roff lead to 6-0. McCarter ended that RHS surge with a two-run triple to right field.
The Tigers pushed across four more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 11-0 before using a seven-run volley in the fifth inning to pull away at 19-0.
Roff scored three runs in the sixth to end the scoring barrage.
Baldridge led a 19-hit Tiger outburst by going 4-for-4 with a walk, two triples, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Roff lineup. McCarter went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored.
Brand Wilson, Dylan Reed, Joplin and Darnell all finished with two hits each. Brand Wilson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs; Reed finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs; Joplin went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI; and Darnell ended up 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
Tallen Bagwell also cracked a double for the hosts and went 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored. Easton Riddle finished 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored, while Gavin Wilson went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for Roff.
The Savages managed just two hits in the contest — singles by Rowdy Kinsey and Zant Shirey.
Reed was the winning hurler for Roff. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed just one hit in three shutout innings. Four Roff pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts and four walks. McCarter, Baldridge and Joplin all made relief appearances for the Tigers.
Zach Walker was the losing hurler for the Savages. He struck out two and walked three batters in three innings.
