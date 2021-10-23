Tiger teams to compete in GAC Championship races today

After two weeks of rest, the East Central University men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete Saturday in the 2021 Great American Conference Championships.
This year’s races will be held in Searcy, Arkansas at Harding University. The women’s 5K race will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s 8K race to follow at 10:30 a.m.
The ECU women will have six of their 12 runners who have seen action in a GAC Championship race. Aaliyah Regg-Wajid, Barbara Johnson, Katie Cowger, Jaden McCallister, Emisela Martines and Daisy Rosas were all participants in the 2020 GAC Championships. Cowger is a graduate of Byng High School.
Regg-Wajid has been the top finisher for ECU in each race this season.
The ECU women have finished in the top six in the last three seasons at the GAC Championships.
The ECU men’s team will be looking to defend its 2020 GAC Championship title. The Tigers have won seven team championships over the past 10 seasons.
East Central will have six runners that contributed to last year’s conference crown. They include Emmanuel Bett, Jakaveon Shaw, Carson Sandvik, Gilberto Palomo, Zach Wells and Edward Njuguna.
Sandvik has been the top finisher for the Tigers in the three races this season.
