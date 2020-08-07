TUPELO — So far, the coast has been COVID-19 clear for Tupelo High School athletics. However, Tupelo athletic director and head baseball coach Clay Weller said he knows that could certainly change in a heartbeat.
“We have had zero positive tests so far. We’ve had some kids that have had to quarantine because they might have been around someone that had tested positive for COVID. But all of our kids have been upfront and have self-quarantined if they felt like they’ve needed to,” Weller told The Ada News Thursday morning. “But we’ve had no issues so far thank goodness.”
A number of athletic teams in the area and around the state have had summer practice sessions interrupted by coronavirus cases.
One of the most recent COVID-19 incidents happened in Durant where a member of the Lady Lions softball team had a positive test.
According to veteran Durant sports broadcaster Jim Reagan, the entire DHS softball team is currently under a two-week quarantine retroactive to Aug. 4. That means no practice and no games for 14 days. Durant was scheduled to begin its season Aug. 10 at Glenpool.
Tupelo is scheduled to start school Aug. 13. Weller said the threat of someone catching the virus after that will obviously increase.
“Now will it remain that way, once we open our doors? I don’t know. We’ll be lucky as a school if we can avoid it. I just don’t see how we’re all going to avoid it,” he said.
Masking up at the ballpark
Tupelo players and coaches will be wearing face masks while in the dugout this fall as part of the school’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re going to require that our kids and coaches wear masks in the dugout. The kid on deck or the kid batting or the kids on the field and the coaches in the coaches boxes are not going to have to have them on,” Weller explained. “But when we’re bunched together in the dugout, our administration has asked us to have masks on. And that’s not a problem. I assume a lot of people will be doing that.”
Fans are also welcome at the Tupelo home games but also are expected to follow safety guidelines.
“We’re going to allow fans. We’re going to post signs about respecting social distancing and we’re going to recommend masks,” he said. “That’s for right now. Things could change by the minute.”
Baseball Outlook
The Tigers graduated five seniors and Weller said he’s going to need several young players to fill their shoes. Not being able to have a regular summer baseball scheduled due to the pandemic was certainly not ideal for the Tupelo team.
“Not playing summer ball was a big hit. We have several young guys that are going to have to step in and play,” he explained.
“Summer baseball is not as intense and that’s where you’re really trying to develop. The one area I was worried about is our younger kids not getting to see live pitching and getting live reps at the high school level,” Weller continued.
As many as four freshmen could see plenty of playing time once the 2020 Tupelo fall season begins Monday when old rival Stonewall visits Tiger Field.
“It’s not like our freshman don’t have much experience. They’ve played a lot of ball. But I’m a little worried because they didn’t get those reps they needed during the summer,” he reiterated. “The teams that have a lot of experienced players coming back obviously weren’t hurt as bad without a summer season as bad as some of us that graduated four or five kids. That’s where the big difference will be early.”
Weller and the Tigers will lean on their two seniors — Bentley Bills and Ty Bourland. Both players can do a little bit of everything for the Tigers.
“They’ve played in several big ballgames for us. They’ll be the two guys we rely on offensively, defensively and on the mound,” Weller said. “Their leadership and how they play will go a long way in bringing along these younger guys. I think they understand the situation they’re in as far as being the only two seniors and being two of the main cogs in our lineup.”
The Tigers will have had three scrimmages under their belts before having to tangle with Stonewall on Tuesday. Although Tupelo may struggle a little early while all the pieces mesh together, Weller still has the state tournament — set for Oct. 8-10 — circled on his calendar. He and the Tigers don’t plan on attending just to watch.
“At Tupelo, like I’ve told you before, we always expect to be in the state tournament. I think that comes with the tradition we’ve built here,” he said. “We’re going to have to make a lot of improvement from where we are now and have guys develop a little faster than we would normally want them to. But I think we’re capable.”
