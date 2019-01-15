MONTICELLO, Ark. — East Central freshman Jerritt Dixon hit two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left in the game to help the Tigers secure a 69-64 Great American Conference road win over Arkansas-Monticello Saturday afternoon.
East Central improved to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play, while the Boll Weevils fell to 10-4 and 6-2.
The Tigers closed the deal at the charity stripe, going 5-of-6. Tyler Arnold hit a pair with 21 seconds left, and Camron Talley made the second of two tries with 12 ticks left.
The game was tight throughout, as the teams combined for 16 ties and 16 lead changes.
East Central Da’Rion King registered his seventh career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Jamey Woods and Talley finished with 12 points apiece for the Tigers. Dixon tacked on nine points off the bench.
Darnell Wright had a big game for Monticello. He finished with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds. Austin Hardy scored 16 points for the Weevils, while KJ Lesure added 14 points before fouling out.
ECU is at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when archrival Southeastern visits the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU women rally past Cotton Blossoms
The East Central women’s basketball team used a pivotal 9-0 run in the fourth quarter and rallied past host Arkansas-Monticello 76-67 Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers have now won eight straight games to improve to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in Great American Conference play. Monticello fell to 4-9 and 3-5.
Lakin Preisner capped ECU’s fourth-quarter run with a 3-point basket with 5:51 to play that put the visitors ahead 64-56.
The Cotton Blossoms got within five in the final minute but could get no closer.
ECU trailed 39-32 at halftime but outscored UAM 44-28 over the final two quarters.
The Tigers buried 13-of-30 3-point shots, compared to 6-of-15 for UAM.
The Cotton Blossoms sank 25-of-35 free throws, while ECU went 15-of-20 from the stripe.
Defense was a factor. The Tigers piled up 10 steals and helped force 27 UAM turnovers.
Preisner and Madison Rehl both scored 17 to pace the ECU offense. Rehl also had five steals.
Tia Willaims added 14 points, and Sam Schwab also hit double figures with 10.
The Tigers return home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with a GAC showdown with archrival Southeastern.
