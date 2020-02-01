The East Central University men’s basketball team got an incredible 49 points from its bench and blasted Arkansas Tech 93-78 Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 14-5 overall and 8-5 in Great American Conference action, while the Wonder Boys left town at 11-8 and 7-6.
Leaders off the pine for the Tigers included Caleb Williams with 16 points, three assists and two steals; Matt Garriga with 15 points via 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and Josh Apple, who contributed nine points and a team-high nine rebounds.
“I thought our bench was great tonight and that’s what we want. We tell them to bring energy and impact the game,” said ECU men’s head coach Ja Havens. “Bishop Coulter was great around the rim, Caleb did a great job of attacking off the bounce and Garriga can really shoot it when we get him open. A lot of guys stepped up, but our bench was huge for us.”
It took a while for the Tigers to get some separation. ATU’s Ke’Lyn Adams hit a jumper at the 6:52 mark of the first half to get the Wonder Boys within 31-28.
ECU then went on an 11-0 run sparked by Tiger reserves. Williams and Garriga hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the surge, Couler hit a jumper and Garriga hit another triple to put the home team ahead 42-28 with 3:29 left in the first half.
The Tigers held a 50-36 advantage at halftime.
ECU made just 1-of-9 field goals to start the second half but the Wonder Boys couldn’t take advantage.
Garriga hit a 3-pointer and Wiliams followed with a pair of free throws and the Tiger lead grew to 72-52 at the 9:21 mark of the final frame.
East Central’s biggest lead of the game came when Williams hit two more free shots with 3:05 to play that made it 91-67.
It was a stark contrast to the 94-86 loss to the Wonder Boys back on Jan. 4 in Russellville, Arkansas.
The Tigers ended the game with a couple of huge statistical advantages. ECU shot 11-of-24 from 3-point territory compared to a 5-of-21 showing by Arkansas Tech. ECU won the battle of the boards 41-31.
Starters Gerren Jackson and Camron Talley also reached double digits in the balanced Tiger offense. Jackson finished with 14 points to go with seven rebounds, while Talley added 13 points.
“If we continue to make team plays and screen for each other and make the right passes at the right time, I think we’re a difficult team to stop. We can be hard to guard,” Havens said.
R.J. Glasper led the ATU offense with 26 points, while Devante Foster followed with a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 showing from the charity stripe. However, Foster fouled out with 7:03 remaining in the contest.
“For the most part, our defense was good. Early, I didn’t think we guarded them bad. Devante Foster was just jumping up and making shots. There’s not much you can do when a guy can face up and jump away from you with a hand in his face and it goes in,” Havens said.
“Glasper, in addition to how quick he is, can shoot it from about 25 to 30 feet and make it,” he continued. “They’re a tough matchup. They’re really good offensively.”
East Central will host Harding at 3 p.m. today back inside the Kerr Center. The Bisons (7-11, 2-12) dropped a 108-70 decision to Southeastern Thursday night in Durant.
“They will play hard. I know that. They’ll try to guard us. We have a quick turnaround and it’s a totally different team and a different approach. We really have to focus and get ready to see a different attack,” Havens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.