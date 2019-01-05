Tiger punter earns Don Hansen All-Super Region 3 honor

East Central University football sophomore Jack Preston has added a second All-Region 3 honor to his accolades for the 2018 season, as he was named to the 2018 Don Hansen All-Super Region 3 First Team Defense.
Preston was one of three kickers for the Tigers who specialized in their kick type. That allowed Preston to concentrate on punting, earning 3,231 total yards on 77 punts for an average of 42.0 yards per punt.
He has already been named to the 2018 D2 CCA All-Super Region 3 First Team and as an all-Great American Conference First Team punter.
The Amarillo, Texas, native ranked third in the region in punt average and was less than one yard behind the top two.
Preston had 13 punts go for more than 50 yards. He landed nine inside the 20-yard line; six went for touchbacks, and 17 were grabbed for fair catches. He also booted one for a career-best 81 yards last season.
Preston was one of six representatives from the GAC on the first region team and the only GAC representative on the defensive first team.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Illinois, started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.
Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003. The first-team and second-team All-Region selections advance to a national ballot, from which the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team will be selected.
