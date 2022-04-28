EDMOND — Central Oklahoma scored early in bunches and kept the pace up in a 17-7 run-rule victory over East Central Tuesday night at Wendell Simmons Field.
The Bronchos improved to 27-18, while the Tigers lost their 40th game of the spring against five wins.
UCO got a quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, then put up six runs in the bottom half to set the tone for the night. East Central did answer with five runs in the second, but it was 9-5 after two and the Bronchos kept scoring in each of the first five innings to run away from the Tigers.
Central Oklahoma had 13 hits in the game, coming from eight different players. Austin Lambert — a sophomore from Coalgate High School — led the way, going 3-for-4 with three doubles. He had three RBIs too and scored three runs of his own. Garrett Takamatsu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. He had four RBIs in the game and scored twice. Seth Gray also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored. And Landen Wood joined the multi-hit night group, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored.
East Central totaled six hits in the seven-inning contest. Mekhi Edwards, who played for the Ada Braves American Legion baseball team, led ECU at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Gage Boatman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored for the Tigers, while Christian Whitaker finished 1-for-2 and scored a pair of runs.
Byng High School product Trae Lowe drove singled, drove in a run and scored a run for ECU.
Six East Central pitchers combined for four strikeouts (three by Colt Bartling), 11 walks and two hit batters.
Four UCO hurlers combined to strike out nine and walk three batters.
The Tigers have now lost 14 consecutive games to the Bronchos.
East central travels to Durant Friday and Saturday to battle arch-rival Southeastern. A single game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
