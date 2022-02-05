As East Central baseball coach Lloyd Gage enters his third year at the helm of the Tiger program, one can already see progress.
The Tigers won just nine out of 50 games in 2019 but during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, ECU won eight of 23 contests.
Gage fully expects that trend to continue this spring. The Tigers open the season with a noon doubleheader on Sunday at Ken Turner Field.
“We are excited about our 2022 season starting soon. We have a great group of guys who’ve been in the program for a few years now,” Gage told The Ada News. “We brought in a large group of freshmen a few years ago and that group has been competing and building our foundation. It’s been a lot of hard work along the way and I really feel like they’re ready to compete this spring. The excitement is high and the energy is constant.”
Gage said it will be a tight-knit group that will take the field on Sunday.
“The closeness of this group has been fun to watch and be around all year. These guys love to compete. They love to work hard. And most importantly they love each other and they truly enjoy being a team,” Gage said.
The Tigers still have plenty of non-believers in the Great American Conference and much to prove. They were picked dead last in the 2022 GAC preseason poll.
“I think when you’re picked to finish at the bottom in the preseason polls, then everyone on our schedule is important. Every single game is a test for us and gives us an opportunity to be where our feet are and be great at what we do as a team,” he said. “We’re going out there to play our game against the baseball. That ball can give you trouble if you’re not prepared or you don’t play with confidence. That gives us plenty to focus on, without having to worry about the opponent every time out there too.”
Gage said there are many good teams in the conference this spring.
“There are some really good programs in the GAC — some very consistent programs that are at the top of their game every spring. We’re looking forward to getting our shot every weekend. We know where we stand and we’re ready to change that,” he said.
ECU is 17-56 the past two seasons, but Gage said his squad is looking forward, not back.
“They understand the challenges in front of them. This is a more veteran group than we’ve had in the past. We have more junior college transfers than before. And our returners have been through a spring season before. They understand the challenges ahead and they’re excited to take the field,” he said. “Both of our team Captains — Tanner Barnes and Colton Schaper-Kotter — are guys who’ve been in the starting lineup since they got on campus. They’ve both done an excellent job leading this team on and off the field. This team wants to win, they believe they’re ready to compete and they’re prepared for their opportunity.”
Barnes is a junior from Madill High School and Kotter hails from Vernon, British Columbia Canada.
Some of the players expected to be ECU’s top hitters in 2022 include Michael Rosario, Kotter, Mason Glowacki, Christian Whitaker and Mekhi Edwards — a former member of the Ada Braves America Legion baseball team who transferred from Seminole State College. Edwards is expected to be a two-way player and see some time in the outfield and on the pitcher’s mound. Edwards is a graduate of New Lima High School.
Other Tigers expected to see mound action this spring include Bryan Terry, Brian Pasha, Clayton Solomon, Bryce Crawford, Justin Chitty and Christian McCoy.
The ECU roster includes a pair of local players — Anderson Allen, a senior from Ada High School and Trae Lowe, a freshman from Byng High School.
The goal for the Tigers this season: to make it to the postseason.
“We want to be in that final group of eight at the end of the spring who get into the GAC Tournament,” Gage said. “We want to be there with a chance to compete, just like everyone else. I think all of our guys have individual goals and those are great too.”
Gage encourages local baseball finds to visit Ken Turner Field this spring.
“We’re excited to showcase our 2022 Tiger baseball team. There are lots of home games for everyone to attend,” he said. “We’ve got a play-by-play guy going live this spring, our games can be viewed online and there’s plenty of room available at Ken Turner Field. We’re ready for exciting times around ECU baseball.”
