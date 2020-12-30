Tide's Smith 1st WR to win AP Player of the Year

ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Gene Melton Pearson, 80, of Ada are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Alex Cemetery, Billy Don Cope and David Smith will officiate. Mr. Pearson passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 30, 1939, in the Naples Community, Grady …