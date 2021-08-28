Tickets for Ardmore game on sale Tuesday

Single-game tickets for Ada High School’s 2021 home opener against Ardmore, scheduled for Sept. 3 at Norris Field, will go on sale Tuesday.
Tickets are available at the Ada Board of Education office or at the Maintenance building on the Ada High campus (the building with the loading dock across from the Cougar Activity Center).
Some reserved football season tickets are also still available.
For more information, contact Dorcan Compton at (580) 310-7245.
