Thursday's Pontotoc Conference Tournament Capsules

Thursday, Dec. 10
Pontotoc Conference Tournament
At Roff
PCC Tournament @ Roff
Game 1
Calvin 80, Stratford JV 32
CALVIN 23 21 13 23 – 80
STRATFORD JV 13 11 2 6 – 32
CALVIN – Champ Florie 16, Jacobie Lacy 13, Brennen Griffin 11, Jonas Winningham 9, Jaiden Guffey 9, Casey Avery 8, Joe Sims 6, Levi Folsom 3, Nevon Bump 3, Didac Carreras 2
STRATFORD JV – Axel McKinney 10, Canaan Weddle 8, Tucker Maxwell 4, Kyzer McNew3, Creed Chamberlain 3, David Arriaga 3, Braylinn King 1
3-point goals: Florie 4, Winningham 3, Sims 2, Griffin 1, Bump 1 (C); McNew 1, Chamberlain 1 (S).
Fouled out: None
NOTEWORTHY: Champ Florie buried five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to help the Bulldogs brush off the Stratford JV 80-32 Thursday at the Pontotoc Conference Tournament. Calvin jumped out to leads of 23-13 and 44-24 and cruised from there. Jacobie Lacy added 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Brennen Griffin also hit double figures with 11. Jonas Winningham and Jaiden Guffey scored nine points apiece for Calvin. The Stratford JV was led by Axel McKinney with 10 points and Canaan Weddle with eight.
Game 2
Asher 56, Roff JV 39
ASHER 16 22 10 8 – 56
ROFF JV 10 13 10 6 – 39
ASHER – Mike McDonald 17, Cameron Grissom 8, Tahlan Hamilton 7, Tray O’Dell 7, Cayle Grissom 5, Devon Lamb 4, Trace King 4, Garrett Leba 2, Bryce Lamb 2
ROFF JV – Nate Sheppard 16, Kaden Darnell 13, Easton Riddle 7, Garrett Morgan 3
3-point goals: Cayle Grissom 1, King 1, O’Dell 1, Cameron Grissom 1 (A); Sheppard 4, Darnell 2, Riddle 1, Morgan 1 (R).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Asher Indians used a 22-13 run in the second quarter to break open a close game and run past the Roff JV 56-39 in Thursday’s late game. The Indians led just 16-10 but watched their lead increase to 38-23 by halftime. Mike McDonald led all scorers with 17 points for Asher, while Cameron Grissom followed with eight. Tahlan Hamilton and Tray O’Dell scored seven points apiece for the winners. Nate Sheppard sank four 3-pointers and scored 16 to lead the Roff JV. Kaden Darnell added 13 points and Easton Riddle followed with seven.
