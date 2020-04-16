Thursday Night Lights will go on as planned at Ada City Schools athletic venues tonight, but things will be a bit different and safer this week.
Ada school officials are asking that those who want to participate to refrain from parking in groups, as many did last Thursday. Instead, they encourage folks to drive through each of the facilities, shine their bright lights and honk their horns.
“Unfortunately this week, we will not be doing our car rally or gathering at each facility,” said Ada High co-athletic director and head girls basketball coach Christie Jennings.
“The event was really special last week, but we also want to play it safe with our kids and the community,” she continued. “We feel like the next few weeks will be a crucial time in flattening the curve in our community. We want to err on the side of caution and do our part.”
During the inaugural Thursday Night Lights event last week, the focus was on Ada High School athletes. This week, Ada Junior High students and faculty will be in the spotlight.
“We are really excited about honoring our junior high students on Thursday. We have great students and teachers at our Ada Junior High,” Jennings said. “I know that everyone misses being in school and being around each other.”
The facilities will again be lit up from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. There again will be special messages from coaches and faculty on KADA-FM 99.3 during the event.
Jennings said she and other Ada coaches are looking forward to getting to know their junior high athletes.
“From an athletic perspective, all of our coaches are really excited about the kids we have coming up in our 7th, 8th and 9th-grade programs,” she said. “It’s easy to see the future is very bright in all of our programs.”
