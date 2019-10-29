Thunder thumps Golden State

OKLAHOMA CITY — The horrid 32.6% shooting Golden State offered may not be replicable, yet the defense that helped produce it may be.
Ditto for Oklahoma City’s 58.5% shooting through three quarters, yet the inspired ball movement and shot-creating that propelled its happening should be.
It was only one game, but given the mere 85 points scored two days earlier against Washington and the fact that the Thunder are in Houston tonight, Sunday afternoon’s 120-92 victory over the Warriors inside Chesapeake Energy Arena can only be seen as a resoundingly good sign.
“They changed defenses a lot ,and I thought our guys did a good job of maintaining a high level of aggressiveness,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “And then I thought we did a really, really good job defensively.”
Oklahoma City achieved the final score despite being outscored 24-15 in the fourth quarter.
Behind big showings from several sources, the rout was on before the first quarter ended. The Thunder led by 17 points after 12 minutes, 33 after 24 and 37 after 36.
“I liked the pace and the tempo we played at,” said point guard Chris Paul, who was allowed to turn in a light afternoon, 19 minutes of court time, on the front end of a back-to-back thanks to his teammates’ efforts.
Despite not quite scoring 20 points for the first time, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played his biggest game to date, finishing 19, almost all of them at the rim, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing four assists.
Danilo Gallinari added 21 on only 11 field goal attempts, making five, including a quartet of 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws.
Still, Oklahoma City’s high scorer came off the bench, Dennis Schroder, who might have played his best game since arriving in OKC from Atlanta prior to last season: 22 points, 9 of 13 shooting, 2 of 3 3-point shooting, eight rebounds, six assists.
“Everybody did it as a team, on the defensive end and the offensive end,” Schroder said. “Playing with pace, everybody touched it and everybody was shooting with confidence.”
Gilgeous-Alexander, who’d netted career highs of 23 and 28 points the season’s first two games, filled the entire boxscore for the first time. For Donovan, it was a hint of the second-year pro’s possibilities.
“He’s a big guard, with long arms. He’s very, very rangy,” Donovan said. “He should be a great rebounder, he should be a great defender … He should be a great assist guy. He should be impacting the game in a lot of different areas.”
Terrance Ferguson was terrific, too, hounding Golden State defensively — frequently guarding Steph Curry, who led the Warriors with 23 points, yet canned just 2 of 9 3-point attempts — while hitting 5 of 7 shots himself and 3 of 4 from 3-point land to finish with 13 points.
Because he kept himself out of foul trouble, Ferguson led the Thunder in court time, probably for the first time, finishing 10 seconds short of 30 minutes.
The Warriors, without Kevin Durant, who left for Brooklyn in free agency, and Klay Thompson, who’s rehabbing from surgery following a torn ACL last postseason, are unrecognizable from their previous selves.
After Curry, Draymond Green, Marquese Chriss and Eric Paschall all finished with 10 points.
Green won the quote-of-the-afternoon sweepstakes, summing up, in his mind, the state of the Warriors (0-2) in only eight words.
“The reality is we [expletive] suck right now,” he said.
The Thunder (1-2) can get back to even this evening, but that requires beating Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the Rockets (2-1).
They’ll be coming off a very strong performance.
