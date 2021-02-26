Thunder sinks Spurs on Dort buzzer-beater

OKLAHOMA CITY — Luguentz Dort fell backwards to the Chesapeake Energy Arena floor as his game-winning shot fell through the net and the buzzer sounded.
Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited veteran forward Al Horford for making the smart decision to kick the ball out to Dort, who stood alone in the corner after his defender, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, left him to try and stop Horford from an easy shot in the paint.
Dort rewarded Horford for the heads-up play by drilling the corner three, delivering a 102-99 victory for the Thunder, who had all of 3.9 seconds to set up the sequence.
In just as much time, if not quicker, Dort’s teammates hurried to pile on top of him and celebrate the victory over the visiting Spurs.
The way the Wednesday night contest was trending, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to be the most player to take the final shot with the game tied and few seconds to spare.
He had a career-high 42 points after all.
Instead, he delivered the inbounds pass to Horford, who then connected with the wide-open Dort.
“I was perfectly fine with the play call,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, “and as you guys can see, it worked.”
Had Gilgeous-Alexander been given the opportunity Horford had, perhaps he would have made the same decision. It wouldn’t have been off-brand for the third-year NBA point guard.
Gilgeous-Alexander never forced any of his 42 points, making 13-of-20 shots from the floor and 10-of-11 free throws to get there and had eight rebounds and four assists to boot.
“The thing that’s been most impressive is how he’s matured as a game manager and how’s he finding a balance between his offense and helping the team function,” Daigneault said. “I thought, even with an explosion of points, he continued to do that and he didn’t get seduced by the points on the board. He just continued to make the right play.”
Gilgeous-Alexander steadied the ship as the Spurs, who were missing several rotation players, made several runs at taking control.
San Antonio led by as many as 11 points, while the Thunder briefly led by 10 in the first half.
The Thunder started fast, leading 28-21 after one frame, taking advantage of nine second-chance points to none from the Spurs in the quarter.
Oklahoma City let its lead dissolve in the second, making just five of 18 attempts to shoot 28% from the floor. San Antonio made eight of 22 over the same span and carried a 45-40 advantage into halftime.
Gilgeous-Alexander responded with 21 points in the third quarter alone before allowing Dort, who made three of his four made 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to ensure the Thunder victory.
“He made some big shots, and that’s just a testament to his work ethic,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He works super hard, plays the right way and good things are going to happen to him.”
Injury report
Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo exited the game during the second quarter and did not return due to right groin soreness, according to the team.
The Spurs were without four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan (personal reasons). Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Derrick White were also out due to health and safety protocols.
LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) was listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday’s game. He played but came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year during the 2006-07 season.
Tip-ins
The Thunder were held to 12 points in the second quarter, which is the team’s lowest mark in the period all season. … Horford, who missed Monday’s game to rest, posted 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. ... Gilgeous-Alexander missed just one field-goal attempt in the second half.
Next
The Thunder hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game will be available locally on FOX Sports Oklahoma and WWLS-FM 98.1.
