Thunder reportedly sign Lu Dort to $87.5 million deal

NORMAN — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guard Lugentz Dort to a five-year, $87.5 million deal on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
This comes a day after the Thunder declined Dort’s $1.9 million team option for the 2022-23 season to make him a restricted free agent, surprising news after Thunder general manager Sam Presti suggested the team would kick the can down the road for next summer when it comes to contract negotiations.
Dort, who is entering his fourth season with the team, is one of the longest-tenured players on the team after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft. In 139 career games, Dort has recorded per-game averages of 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 39.5 percent shooting.
Dort averaged a career-high 17.2 points last season and shot 33.2 percent from 3 on nearly eight three-point attempts per game.
