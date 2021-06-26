Thunder miss out entirely on top-five selections

It was the evening of March 31 when Oklahoma City topped Toronto 113-103, pushing its season record to 20-27.
However, the writing was already on the wall.
It was the Thunder’s first win after three straight losses, veteran center Al Horford had already been shut down for the season in the name of developing younger talent and point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had already played his final game of the season, the result of a quite slow-healing foot injury.
Without them, and frequently without others — Lu Dort was inactive in 14 of 25 remaining games — Oklahoma City won twice more the rest of the season.
Was it worth it?
Tuesday night the NBA draft lottery arrived and, though Houston, Detroit and Orlando each came into it with a 14 percent chance at the first pick, Oklahoma City stood an 11.5 percent chance.
Further, if Houston could manage to fall out of the top four — a roughly 50-50 proposition — the Thunder would be in a position to swap the 18th pick for the Rockets’ selection.
All told, OKC had a longshot at two top-five selections, a good shot at a top-five and top-10 selection, a decent shot at two top-10 selections and an excellent shot at one top-five selection.
It got none of it.
Instead, Detroit landed the first pick, Houston the second and Cleveland the third.
The Thunder landed the sixth pick.
They still have the 16th selection they received from Boston last week in the trade that sent Horford and Moses Brown to Boston and brought Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City, and still have the 18th pick, which originated with Miami, but is one of the many general manager Sam Presti has wheeled and dealed to acquire over the previous two offseasons.
It is nowhere near what might have been.
Rounding out the top five was Toronto and Orlando. After the Thunder choose at No. 6, the Nos. 7-10 selections belong to Golden State, Orlando, Sacramento and New Orleans.
The Thunder still own more first-round selections than any team in the league by a wide margin over the next several drafts.
Yet, if OKC intends to “develop” its way back into a high pick via the draft lottery next season or seasons thereafter, it will have to do it knowing there are no guarantees it will get one of the top few selections.
Many believe five players stand apart from the rest of the 2021 draft class: Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Southern Cal center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and two G-League prospects who did not play college basketball, shooting guard Jalen Green and forward Jonathan Kuminga.
All five will likely be off the board when the Thunder select on July 29.
