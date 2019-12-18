Thunder come roaring back against Bulls

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Nov. 11, 1911, it was 83 degrees in the afternoon in Oklahoma City and 17 degrees before midnight, both records for that day.
Monday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena, it was the basketball version.
Down 26 points with 6:17 remaining in the second quarter, the Thunder matched their biggest comeback in franchise history, beating Chicago 109-106.
Oklahoma City’s problem wasn’t cold shooting, just terrible basketball.
The Thunder committed 26 turnovers, four more than their previously most irresponsible game this season, Nov. 10 against Milwaukee.
Chicago committed a reasonable 13 and, for mostly that reason, finished with 19 more shot attempts than Oklahoma City, 14 more in the first half alone.
That discrepancy wasn’t enough for a Bulls victory, thanks almost entirely to the ageless wonder that is Chris Paul.
“He understands the length and time of how long a basketball game is,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.
Playing his 26th consecutive game in his 14th NBA season, Paul finished with 30 points, 28 in the second half and 19 in the fourth quarter. His five fourth-quarter 3-pointers tied a team record.
The Thunder committed 12 giveaways before the Bulls committed one, and though they began to force them, too, they never quit committing them, coughing up the rock 12 times in the second half amidst their comeback.
Also, their defense improved dramatically, holding Chicago to 38.5 % (15 of 39) shooting after the half, including 2 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc, and they made a bunch of shots when they weren’t turning it over.
OKC’s huge fourth quarter, in which they outscored Chicago 27-16, was preceded by an 11-2 run in the final 150 seconds of the third.
Paul has been vocal about how much he still enjoys “hooping,” as he calls it, but when asked how much he enjoyed Monday, he went right to a lesson for his younger teammates.
“It’s cool just to talk and to be able to show them that’s it’s a long game. It’s never over,” he said. “As long we we communicate and stay together, we always have a chance.”
That chance became real when Paul hit a trio of 3-pointers in 2:14 of clock time, pulling OKC within 96-93 with 7:15 remaining. Two more had the Thunder up 104-100 with 2:41 remaining.
The Bulls tied it 106-106 on a driving layup from Zach Lavine with 25.9 seconds left, yet three made free throws from Paul and Steven Adams, and one offensive rebound from Adams, put the game away.
LaVine led all scorers with 39 points, yet no other Bull had more than Lauri Markkanen’s 13. Danilo Gallinari added 22 for the Thunder, and Dennis Schroder had 18.
Against five turnovers, Paul dished eight assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. He finished the evening with 18,018 career points.
“Once we settled down and let the game come to us,” he said, “we got better.”
Enough, perhaps, to experience their lowest low and highest high on the same night.
