Three OSU student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19

STILLWATER — Clarity was made about recent news of some Oklahoma State football players being tested positive for COVID-19.
On the heels of Cowboy linebacker Amen Ogbongemiga’s announcement via Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19, Oklahoma State’s senior associate athletic director of communications Kevin Klintworth tweeted Wednesday to disprove rumors circulating that five Oklahoma State football players had been found to be positive for the virus.
According to Klintworth’s tweet, there are three “asymptomatic positives” among student-athletes that have returned to campus this week, but pointed out they are the only one among over 150 staff, administrators and student-athletes.
“Positives were expected and the plan for that scenario has been activated. We will be as forthcoming as possible on the covid issues,” Klintworth included.
The only known Cowboy to have a positive test is Ogbongemiga, who was a leader of the defense last season, due to his announcing it on Twitter.
In his original tweet, he had made mention that he attended a protest in Tulsa over the weekend, which led many to believe that is where he contracted it.
However, on Wednesday, the redshirt senior from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, addressed that misconception with another tweet.
“My purpose of releasing that information was not to conclude that I contracted the virus at the protest, but to make people aware it is still out there,” he wrote. “I was completely asymptomatic and unaware I had it but I felt it was necessary to increase awareness that there may be many more people like myself out there.
“Thankfully, I had protected myself to possibly curb the spread. I wanted to continue to encourage people still protesting to do the same.”
According to an OSU release earlier this week detailing the steps being taken in regard to student-athletes returning to campus amid the pandemic, Ogbongemiga and the two other athletes who tested positive will likely be moved to separate housing designated by OSU for quarantine purposes, and will “begin to receive the appropriate monitoring and treatment from team physician, athletic training staff and any other medical consultants.”
The Oklahoma State football program is expecting to start voluntary practices beginning on the permitted start date of June 15 issued by the Big 12 Conference. The team had begun bringing back athletes in waves for testing, and some were reporting that due to the three confirmed tests that the next waves have been delayed.
As for the two unidentified, but confirmed cases by the athletes, the university is legally unable to identify them due to HIPAA privacy laws. The only reason Ogbongemiga is known to be one of the athletes is because of his making it public knowledge.
