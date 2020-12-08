Three more teams bow out of conference tournament

Positive cases of COVID-19 are beginning to plague the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Just 24 hours after learning both the boys and girls high school basketball teams from Allen were bowing out of the tournament due to COVID-19 quarantines, three more teams were added to the list today.
Both Tupelo High School basketball teams and the Stonewall High School girls team announced they couldn't participate in the event at Roff due to players either testing positive or facing contact quarantines.
"It's a mess," said Roff athletic director Steve Kile.
Today's revamped schedule looks like this: the Stonewall boys will meet the Stratford JV at 4 p.m. today followed by the Roff girls versus the Stratford JV at 6 p.m. and the Vanoss boys versus the Roff JV at 8 p.m.
"We're just trying to get games in today. The rest of the bracket will totally chance also. I just don't know how yet," Kile said.
Tupelo boys head coach Clay Weller said it was just one positive test that popped up but due to contact tracing both of the Tiger teams were affected. Both Tupelo teams will be sidelined at least seven days and up to 10 days. This is the third time since school started Tupelo's athletic teams have been quarantined.
"Our Tuesday night (Dec. 15) game at Caney is in jeopardy," Weller said.
Stonewall head coach Jeff Parnell said the Lady Longhorns could be out up to 14 days.
"It's the second time for us. We can't seem to get into any type of groove," he said.
Fans are urged to check with their school administrators for further changes to the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.