Three ECU Tigers named Super Region picks

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) announced the 2022 All-Super Region 3 football team, with three players from East Central University being selected.
ECU selections included linebacker Devon Roush, offensive lineman Maximus Johnson and defensive back Cody Alexander. The Super Region 3 team included players from three different conferences – the Great American Conference, Great Lakes Conference and the Missouri Intercollegiate Conference.
Roush, a native of Manvel, Texas, was earlier named the GAC Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 100 tackles. He is the first ECU player to have 100 or more tackles since 2016. Roush had five games with 10 or more tackles, with his best game against Southwestern Oklahoma with 15. He was the team’s leading tackler as a freshman with 83 in 2019.
Johnson, a native of Hitchita was a First Team All-GAC selection. He started all 11 games for the Tigers and was instrumental in anchoring an offensive line that allowed only 19 sacks the entire season.
Alexander is a transfer from Lincoln (Mo.) University. He was a First Team All-GAC selection and finished second on the team with 70 tackles. He added two interceptions, broke up four passes, and forced four fumbles.
The Tigers’ defense led the entire NCAA Division II in turnover margin at +20. They recorded 18 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions. The Tigers only turned the ball over nine times.
First-team, all-region selections will be placed on the ballot for All-American consideration.
