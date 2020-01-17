Three ECU players named to all-decade soccer team

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The East Central University soccer team saw three players named to the Great American Conference Soccer All-Decade Team. The Tigers were represented by 2019 senior Alyssa Butler and sisters Katie and Margaret Glutz.
Butler had a strong four-year career with the Tigers, playing in all 70 matches and starting in all but one during her career. She leaves ECU ranked No. 2 in matches played (70), No. 3 in matches started (69) and No. 2 in minutes played (6,048).
As a defender, she also added one assist and earned several honors along the way. She was an All-GAC First Team selection in 2019 and 2017, an All-GAC Second Team pick in 2018 and an All-GAC Honorable Mention honoree in 2016 as a sophomore.
The Wylie, Texas, native was also named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team, and the USC Scholar All-West Region selection was also strong in the classroom, earning a 3.73 GPA in molecular biology.
The Glutz sisters (from Santee, California) made history at ECU and in the GAC. Margaret was the first student-athlete in soccer to be named to the All-GAC First team for four straight seasons, while the duo of Katie and Margaret were the first two to earn All-GAC honors all four seasons. Katie missed joining her sister as a four-time first team pick by one season, as she was a second-team pick as a sophomore.
Margaret was also a two-time GAC Player of the Year selection, being named the 2014 GAC Defender of the Year and the 2011 GAC Freshman of the Year. She was also a standout in the classroom, earning Capital One CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 honors and GAC All-Academic and D2ADA All-Academic selections.
Katie finished her career as a midfielder with nine goals, 12 assists, 30 points, three match-winning goals and 41 shots on goal. She also has seven spots on the ECU career top-10 list, ranking No. 3 in assists (12), No. 9 in points (30), No. 9 in shots on goal (41), No. 4 in match-winning goals, No. 8 in matches played (70), No. 8 in matches started (65) and No. 4 in minutes played (5,214).
Margaret left the Tigers ranked No. 3 in matches played (73), No. 1 in matches started (72) and No. 1 in minutes played (6,607).
Butler, Katie and Margaret Glutz join Jason Catching, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team so far. The GAC will be releasing GAC All-Decade teams for the seven other sports sponsored by the league over the next three weeks.
