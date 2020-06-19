Three East Central University football players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two of the players were attending voluntary summer workouts and were tested and received their results last week. Those two have been quarantined away from their teammates.
The third player arrived on campus Monday and has already left Ada. That player is under self-quarantine at home.
The NCAA has allowed student-athletes to request voluntary workouts with their coach, so around 30 Tiger football players have been on campus since the first of the month for two workouts per day — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon — Monday through Thursday.
"We went through almost the first two weeks without a hitch at all," East Central athletic director Dr. Jeff Williams told The Ada News.
Every player went through in-depth COVID-19 screening when they arrived on campus and each Monday before workouts were screened the same way again. Williams said ECU staff members also underwent testing when they returned to school.
"On that first day, we made all of our staff do the screening and our medical staff worked with each kid to do a screen," he said.
The ECU training staff has kept a close eye on every player during the other practice days.
"Every day the medical staff would monitor the whole group and ask them questions. We did daily monitoring just by touching base with every kid," Williams said.
Williams said every football player passed the in-depth screening on Monday, June 8. After the afternoon workout session on June 9, the two ECU players who tested positive for COVID-19 had only one complaint — they couldn't taste food very well.
"Those two players said they felt great, but couldn't taste anything. Those two student-athletes were sent to get a COVID-19 test at the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. That's the only thing we picked up. They weren't running fevers, they weren't coughing. There were no other symptoms. We immediately sent them for testing," Williams explained.
ECU officials didn't wait for test results. They immediately determined what players had been around their teammates that had tested positive and sent them for testing as well.
"The problem is, it took us a few days to get the results. That's what the challenge of this virus is. I know (testing with immediate results) is available but it's not readily available right now," Williams said. "We've learned you have to be ahead of it. Before we got the results, we began right then figuring out who they had been in contact with and where they had been."
Williams said around 10 players were tested because of close contact with the two infected players and every result came back negative. It was also determined that the players who tested positive were exposed to the novel coronavirus out of town.
"They didn't get it here. As we did the contact tracing, both of them during that Friday, Saturday and Sunday window went back home," Williams said.
Five other players who weren't necessarily in close proximity of the affected players volunteered to get tested and those results were also negative.
"Right now, out of my group that I have there this summer, I have roughly 30% of them that have either been tested or quarantined. It snowballs," Williams said.
Safe workouts
Williams said East Central has taken every precaution to keep its players and coaches safe as they returned for the summer workouts approved by the NCAA. Each workout is limited to 90 minutes.
"(The NCAA) did that because so many kids missed their spring sports. For instance, with football, we didn't get a single spring drill done before everything was closed. Normally, students can do voluntary workouts but they can't do it with their coach."
The first two weeks were limited to outdoor workouts only. This week, ECU student-athletes were allowed inside the Pat O'Neal Strength and Conditioning Center, but under COVID-19 restrictions.
ECU athletes were able to use every other weight-lifting station during a morning workout and then students attending the afternoon session used the opposite stations. After each workout, the stations are sanitized.
"That way after a 24-hour period, they've all been disinfected and ready to be used the next day," Williams said.
ECU football coach Al Johnson and his staff are also keeping players spread out during workouts at Norris Field.
"We had enough room at the stadium with a group of 20 to 25 kids to keep them eight to 10 feet apart and they were outdoors with sun and wind. It was safe," he said.
Looking ahead
So what happens if players test positive at some point during the 2020 football season? The simple answer is that it would have a far bigger impact.
"Every football coach in America is used to having a game week where they're missing some players — whether they're out with the flu, or your wide receiver turns an ankle or your right tackle sprained his knee — they're used to that," Williams said.
Some coaches and athletic departments, Williams says, might look at COVID-19 exposure as simply "a bad flu season." Williams said it's not the same thing.
"What I'm suggesting is that it's not. Here's the thing. Those players are in a community together. During the season they're spending a lot of close time with each other," he explained.
"What I see coming is a scenario where I won't just lose my offensive tackle that tests positive, I may lose my whole offensive line," he continued. "When that contact tracing is done, they're going to come and say all these guys now are quarantined because this guy tested positive and they've all been in close contact with him."
Williams said Great American Conference leaders have been in discussions about when to allow football teams to begin full fall practices. After the events of the last two weeks, Williams said he's put those thoughts on the back-burner.
"Up until last week, we were spending a lot of time as a conference trying to decide when we should start fall practice. Now I'm not worried about what day we start. I'm worried about if this scenario happens in October during the middle of the season," he said. "Now I'm not just losing one kid that has the flu ... now I'm losing multiple kids just because they were around the kid that tested positive."
Masking plan
Williams is now advocating wearing a mask in public. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 352 new COVID-19 cases across the state Friday, bringing the total number of the state’s positive cases to 9,706. Pontotoc County has 24 cases.
"I think this week was a wake-up call. The virus is still a threat. In our community, people have kind of let their guard down. Over the last two or three weeks, things had started to feel normal again," he said.
Williams said after talking to health department officials, he's convinced that when two people are together and both are wearing masks, it greatly decreases the chance of passing the novel coronavirus to one another.
"If two people are wearing a mask, I'm going to be considered low risk if the other guy tests positive. It may not be 100% that I'm not going to be sent for testing or quarantined, but if we're both wearing masks there's a much lower chance I have to do those things," he said.
"My next question is 'How can I get our student-athletes to wear a mask all the time?' I want to encourage as many people as possible to wear a mask all the time," Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.