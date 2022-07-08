Three Cowboys named to Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Spencer Sanders, Collin Oliver and Jason Taylor II made major contributions to the Oklahoma State football team’s head-turning ascent into the top 10 during the past season.
As the next season approaches, all three are attracting attention.
The Big 12 Conference announced the media-selected 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team on Wednesday afternoon, and the trio of Cowboys appears on the list.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson highlights the team as the Offensive Player of the Year, while Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah is featured as the Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF, is the Newcomer of the Year.
Although OSU finished as the conference runner-up last season, the Cowboys don’t have one of the largest contingents in the 2022 preseason poll. Four teams have more honorees.
With six All-Big 12 selections, Kansas State leads the conference, indicating an expectation for improvement from their 4-5 Big 12 record in 2021. Defending conference champion Baylor has five, and Iowa State and West Virginia follow with four each.
Texas, like OSU, is represented with three players. Kansas and Oklahoma each have only one All-Big 12 selection (excluding Gabriel, who is not listed on the offensive team because Sanders is the quarterback), while no Texas Tech player appears on the team.
Each Cowboy honoree has a distinct story: the redshirt senior quarterback who has grown as a resilient leader, the sophomore defensive end looking to follow a breakout freshman year and the redshirt senior safety who proved himself as a starter when injuries shuffled the lineup.
Spencer Sanders, preseason All-Big 12 quarterback
Sanders, a redshirt senior from Denton, Texas, was distinguished as the 2022 All-Big 12 preseason team’s QB1.
He capped his redshirt junior year with a statement game in Glendale, Arizona, navigating the Cowboys out of a 21-point deficit to defeat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. As the offensive MVP, Sanders threw for a season-best 371 yards for four touchdowns while setting his career mark of 125 rushing yards, a big way to bounce back from a four-interception Big 12 Championship loss to Baylor.
He ended the season as a first-team player on the All-Big 12 squad selected by coaches, joining Brandon Weeden as the only Cowboy quarterbacks to receive this honor. Sanders stood atop the Big 12 with 3,507 total yards of offense and 269.8 yards of total offense per game.
On the season, he amassed 2,839 passing yards for 20 touchdowns, along with 668 rushing yards for six touchdowns. After a season of working with young receivers while seasoned players dealt with injuries, Sanders is expected to lead an offense that returns with more experience at the skill positions.
Collin Oliver, preseason All-Big 12 defensive end
Oliver, a sophomore out of Edmond Santa Fe High, exploded onto the scene in 2021 as the unanimous Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and picked up multiple freshman All-American accolades. Additionally, he distinguished himself as one of three finalists for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman of the Year Award.
As a true freshman, Oliver was called up to the starting edge rusher position when the Cowboys faced Baylor at home. Stepping in for an injured Brock Martin, Oliver recorded six tackles, including two sacks.
Oliver’s meteoric rise continued when Martin returned. The former Santa Fe star finished the season with 11.5 sacks, the most for any Power Five freshman in 2021.
Although the Cowboys’ dominant defense is losing several veterans – including NFL draftees Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and Christian Holmes – Oliver is a mainstay in the defensive unit. With time to enhance his skillset and grow in the weight room, he can add to the foundation he laid last season.
Jason Taylor II, preseason All-Big 12 safety
Jason Taylor II is another key returner on defense.
Taylor, a redshirt senior safety out of Carl Albert High, entered the starting lineup in place of an injured Tre Sterling during the past season. Taylor continued to build his identity as a disruptive defender who finds ways to get his hands on the football. He grabbed two interceptions, forced one fumble and also played an instrumental role on special teams, blocking a field-goal attempt to ensure OSU’s victory at Boise State.
Taylor racked up 48 tackles, including 37 solo stops. This season, while Sterling and standout safety Kolby Harvell-Peel chase their NFL dreams, Taylor carries the increased responsibility of leading his position group at OSU.
The Cowboys open their season Sept. 1 against Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium. Big 12 play begins Oct. 1 at Baylor.
The full list of the All-Big 12 preseason team follows:
Offense
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State quarterback
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State running back
Bijan Robinson, Texas running back
Jared Rus, Iowa State fullback
Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State wide receiver
Quentin Johnston, TCU wide receiver
Xavier Worthy, Texas wide receiver
Ben Sims, Baylor tight end
Connor Galvin, Baylor offensive lineman
Jacob Gall, Baylor offensive lineman
Trevor Downing, Iowa State offensive lineman
Cooper Beebe, Kansas State offensive lineman
Zach Frazier, West Virginia offensive lineman
Casey Legg, West Virginia placekicker
Malik Knowles, Kansas State kick returner/punt returner
Defense
Siaki Ika, Baylor defensive lineman
Will McDonald IV, Iowa State defensive lineman
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State defensive lineman
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State defensive lineman
Dante Stills, West Virginia defensive lineman
Dillon Doyle, Baylor linebacker
Daniel Green, Kansas State linebacker
DeMarvion Overshown, Texas linebacker
Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas defensive back
Julius Brents, Kansas State defensive back
Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State defensive back
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU defensive back
Charles Woods, West Virginia defensive back
Michael Turk, Oklahoma punter
